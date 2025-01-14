‘Scottie is WASTED!’: Seemingly Drunk Scottie Pippen Almost Chokes Fan In Weird Face-Off After Being Accused of Trying to Steal His Girlfriend

Seven-time NBA All-Star Scottie Pippen is making headlines again, but this time it’s not about his legendary basketball skills or his ex-wife messing with his former teammate’s son. The former Chicago Bulls star has gone viral for an unusual interaction with a fan that left social media users questioning his behavior and calling him creepy and weird.

In the viral clip, Pippen is seen playfully choking a man who revealed that the Central Arkansas alum attempted to flirt with the man’s girlfriend.

“Hey, Scottie Pippen just asked my girl does she want to be with me or him,” the fan says while looking into his camera with the 6-foot-8 player standing over him.

Former NBA players Scottie Pippen greet one another at the Women’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Pippen, appearing intoxicated, then puts his hands around the man’s neck before declaring, “Because I’m pimpinnnnn.”

The fan then says, “I’m Future” to which a seemingly intoxicated Pippen asks, “You’re the future?”

“Yeah, I’m Future,” the fan says, referring to Future, the rapper who had an affair with Pippen’s wife, Larsa.

The bizarre interaction sparked immediate reactions across social media platform X.

Scottie Pippen tried to steal this guy’s girl, then he choked him 🤣pic.twitter.com/t6eA8dg9bu — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 12, 2025

“What was unc on?” asked one X user.

A second person wrote, “He loook like a predator low key tho.”

“You’re the future? Scottie Pippen basically pretending he doesnt know which Future he’s talking about,” another X user commented.

“Everything about this clip is weird,” one concerned observer tweeted.

Some fans offered warnings, with one tweeting, “Never meet your heroes, bro,” to which another added, “Especially with your girl around.”

Especially with your girl around😂 — Black Manther (@BDTN12) January 12, 2025

“Scottie is WASTED!!” observed one person, while another joked, “Lucky that wasnt me …. Officer my neck hurts … i need 700k in return.”

This incident adds another talking point about Pippen’s recent headline-making personal life, which has been dominated by his ex-wife Larsa Pippen’s relationships with Future and Marcus Jordan, son of Pippen’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan.

The romance between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, which began in 2022 and went public in January 2023, attracted significant media attention before reportedly ending in July 2024 when Larsa confirmed the relationship was over and that she was focusing on her personal well-being.

While Pippen claims he’s “pimping” in the streets, his public dating life has been relatively quiet, with his last notable public relationship occurring in 2023, the Daily Mail reports. Like his ex-wife, he has shown a preference for dating significantly younger partners, though details about these relationships remain largely private.

Beyond his dating life, the two-time Olympic gold medalist has recently made headlines for a head-scratcher of social media post about tech titan and world’s richest man Elon Musk.

Most recently, he has walked back comments about how he and Jordan were portrayed in the documentary, “The Last Dance,” saying the film was “positive” and something “good to watch on TV.”

Pippen’s legacy lives on through his seven children — Antron, Taylor, Tyler, Sierra, Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia — whom he shares with ex-partners Karen McCollum, Sonya Roby, Yvette Deleone, and Larsa Pippen, People reports.

The latest viral video has only added another layer to the intriguing public persona of one of basketball’s greatest players.