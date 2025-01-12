‘He Need to Tap In with Tyler Perry’:  Djimon Hounsou Exposes Racial Injustice as He Struggles to Make Ends Meet Despite Two Oscar Nominations

‘Famous DOESN’T MEAN Financially Secure’: Djimon Hounsou Calls Out Systemic Racism, Says He Still Struggles to Make Ends Meet Despite Being An Oscar Winner

Academy Award-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou has revealed that despite his solid career spanning over two decades, the Benin actor still struggling to make ends meet in Hollywood.

In a candid interview with CNN Africa that has sparked widespread discussion, Hounsou shocked viewers with his financial reality.

“I’m still struggling trying to make a living,” Hounsou stated plainly.

When host Larry Madowo expressed surprise, asking, “After 30 years in this business?”

Hounsou elaborated, “I’ve been in the business and making films now over two decades and still you know with two nomination Oscar nominations many big blockbuster films and yet I have still struggling financially to make a living definitely.”

“I was nominated for a Golden Globe, but they ignored me for the Oscars, talking about the fact that they thought that just came off the boat and off the streets even though I successfully did that, it just didn’t feel like that was an actor for whom we should pay any respect to,” he explained about the systemic racism he’s faced.

When the “Art of Dialogue” posted the clip, the actor’s financial situation became a topic of social media discourse, with a couple of people referencing his previous marriage to Baby Phat founder Kimora Lee Simmons and attributing her love for excessive shopping to his money woes.

“He didn’t leave with no bag from Kimora? Smh,” one comment read, while another stated, “Nah son, while racism is still alive and well, FIRE YOUR AGENT OR STOP OVERSPENDING. THIS N—GA WAS MARRIED TO KIMORA SIMMONS.”

This is not the first time that he spoke about not being compensated according to his acclaim.

In a 2023 interview with The Guardian, Hounsou expressed similar frustrations.

“I’m still struggling to try to make a dollar!” He said, adding, “I’ve come up in the business with some people who are absolutely well off and have very little of my accolades. So, I feel cheated, tremendously cheated, in terms of finances and in terms of the workload as well.”

“I felt seriously cheated,” he reflected.

This is not the first time Black actors have come forth to bemoan pay inequity in Hollywood.

Actresses like Gabrielle Union, Viola Davis, Mo’Nique and Taraji P. Henson have made headlines after blasting studios and producers for not compensating them as well as their white counterparts.

Some fans suggested Hounsou might find better opportunities working with Tyler Perry.

“He need to tap into with Tyler Perry. Doing all them big films for them folks and ain’t eating,” one fan commented online.

Meagan Good, as well as Henson, has gone on record saying that the “The Six Triple Eights” director has paid her more than any other filmmaker in her career, making her feel like her talent is valued.

The former model, who starred in Janet Jackson’s “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” music video, says that racism has to be at the core of why he is not paid well and struggling to get by. It is not his acting. Fans were just as shocked the interviewee when he said it.

“One of the best method actors there is, bar any skin color cannot make a living off his remarkable and illustrious acting skills and resume? Hollywood for blood on their hands. Absolutely inconceivable,” another wrote.

Fans were even shocked because he was in block buster action films. Despite appearing in Marvel productions like “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Captain Marvel,” Hounsou’s roles were not leading parts.

This sparked additional commentary from fans, with one noting, “Damn he did Marvel movies!!!”

Others called for bigger opportunities, “He needs a role in Black Panther. Main character settings.”

Another said, “Let’s make him the new T Challa in Black Panther 3.”

“That’s a sign for you that systemic racism is not something that you can deal with lightly,” Hounsou explained in his CNN Africa interview, “You have to cope with it and survive the best way you can.”

His struggle, despite an impressive résumé including two Oscar nominations, highlights the continuing challenges faced by actors of color in securing fair compensation for their work. It further solidifies what one fan noted, “Famous DOESN’T MEAN Financially secure.”