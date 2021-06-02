‘Wow Time Flies’: Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Kimora Lee Simmons’ Son Kenzo Has Grown

Kimora Lee Simmons and Djimon Hounsou’s son Kenzo Lee Hounsou is not a kid anymore.

Simmons uploaded a post of their son on Sunday, May 30, in celebration of his 12th birthday. Kenzo is shown enjoying a Lakers-themed party, wearing a Lakers jersey along with his younger brother Gary. Simmons’ youngest child, Wolfe Lee Leissner, whom she had with her husband Tim Leissner, can be seen jumping on a table in the background.

Kimora Lee Simmons and her son Kenzo Lee Hounsou celebrate his 12th birthday. (Photo: @kimoraleesimmons/Instagram)

In the second slide, Simmons and her son are hugged up and all smiles for a close-up photo. “The boy is 12,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. “Happy birthday super smart, talented, gorgeous, funny, TALL amazing #KenzoLee! My 1st boy, mama loves you beyond measure! We have a pre-teen on our hands! 🤪💜💛🍰🎉🎁.”

Although Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Simmons were not pictured in their mother’s photos at their brother’s party, Aoki made sure to give him a shoutout on Instagram. The 18-year-old shared two photos of her brother smiling in front of the purple-and-gold decorations. She wrote, “Words cannot express how I feel about this kid! He is the most compassionate person I know. The first to lend a hand, the first to care for someone who is sick. I love seeing his passion and talent for basketball.”

She went on to detail how compassionate her brother is. She said, “This kid has worked with the Los Angeles homeless, with Syrian and Somali Refugees in Greece, he cooks for his local disadvantaged community all the time. And he does these things because he wants too. He studies hard, trains hard, and always gives his best on the court and at home. You deserve the biggest Lakers party in the world Kenzo! As a gift he asked me to please tell my friends on the gram to tag @antdavis23 😂🤴🏾.”

Fans were surprised at how much the fashion mogul’s first son has grown up. One fan wrote, “He’s grown into such a handsome king,” and another said, “Damn i remembered when u had him on the show. Wow time flies🔥,” referring to her show “Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane.”

She welcomed Kenzo in 2009 with ex-boyfriend and “Blood Diamond” actor Djimon Hounsou. After a five-and-a-half-year relationship, Simmons confirmed their split on Twitter in 2012. Two years later, she married her now current husband, who is a former Goldman Sachs partner. She was also famously married to Russell Simmons, who is the father of her two daughters. The two divorced in 2009.

