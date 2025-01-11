Paris Hilton Dragged Into Jhené Aiko Controversy as Singer Defends Herself from Criticism Following Home Burning to the Ground In LA Wildfire

R&B singer Jhené Aiko revealed Thursday that she and her children lost their Los Angeles home to the devastating wildfires ravaging Southern California.

While she is left to pick up the pieces of their loss, some people on social media are mocking her and wondering why she is complaining, assuming she is as rich as hotel heiress Paris Hilton because they lived in similar areas.

In addition to Aiko and Hilton, celebrities like Billy Crystal, Jeff Bridges, and Mandy Moore have been displaced, according to WAKA.com.

Jhene Aiko and Two Kids Lose Everything In Wildfire as Singer Forced to Defend Herself From Trolls Who Think She Has ‘Paris Hilton Money’ (Photos: @jheneaiko / Instagram; @parishilton/Instagram)

The 36-year-old artist, along with her 2-year-old son Noah Hasani and 16-year-old daughter Namiko Love, are safe but left to start over after their residence burned “to the ground with all of our things inside.”

She took to her social media to share the update on their status.

She wrote, “Praying for everyone this morning. those who lost their home, those who lost their life’s work, those who lost their life. praying for my city. praying for the wild life and lost pets. praying for the world.”

Singer Jhené Aiko shared with her fan base that she and her family have been displaced as a result of the wildfires in Los Angeles County. @jheneaiko/Instagram

“Me and my children’s home is gone burned to the ground with all of our things inside. Lord have mercy. Thankful we still have each other. Starting from scratch. My heart is so heavy,” Aiko shared.

Singer Jhené Aiko shared a prayer with all of the people who were displaced as a result of the wildfires in Los Angeles Countty. @jheneaiko/Instagram

However, what should have been a moment of community support turned controversial when some social media users suggested the loss wasn’t significant due to Aiko’s celebrity status. The comments prompted Aiko to defend herself against assumptions about her wealth.

“The fact that some of you think I have Paris Hilton money is wild,” Aiko responded in her Stories, according to The Shade Room, which reposted the comment.

“I don’t got it like that, but I do have a big, loving family that is worth more than anything,” she added.

The “None of Your Concern” singer shared a personal childhood trauma, revealing that her family home had burned down when she was in second grade.

“I never understood why some of the kids at school were so mean about it, because they thought we were rich when we weren’t. But they thought we were rich because we had love!!” she wrote, recalling how her family and friends came together to provide basic necessities in the aftermath.

Fans quickly came to Aiko’s defense, with one pointing out the stark financial reality, “Just for reference…Jhene’s net worth is $7 million, and Paris’ net worth is $300 million,” adding, “Regardless of their net worth, both of them probably had precious family photos, heirlooms, etc. that cannot be replaced. Some of y’all are just broke and heartless. Just miserable.”

Others expressed disgust at the lack of empathy.

“Damn, y’all coming at people that just lost their homes?” one person questioned, while another noted, “Smh every day I’m reminded people ain’t shlt.”

Another commenter emphasized, “It don’t matter how rich u are to lose ur home is devastating. Money can’t buy everything.”

Someone called the critics out, saying, “People Are Pocket Watching During This S—t!! Once you Stop idolizing and Treating People like @jheneaiko Like A human being Then will be fine!! She Lost Memories Ppl!!! And those memories are Priceless!”

Aiko is among the more than 80,000 residents displaced by multiple fires that have ravaged Los Angeles County since Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The fires, including the Eaton Fire which exploded to 10,600 acres across Pasadena and Altadena, according to KRON4, have also claimed the homes of other celebrities including Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, Anna Faris, and Ricki Lake.

The devastating series of infernos began in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday before spreading rapidly across the region, with multiple blazes, including the Woodley Fire and Hurst Fire, continuing to threaten neighborhoods throughout the Los Angeles area.

Despite the cruel comments, Aiko maintained her grace, concluding her response with gratitude and concern for others.

“I am fortunate enough to be in a better situation than back then,” she said. Adding, “And I pray I can have as much grace as my mother did during that time. I work very hard for my family. I pray that you all stay safe. God bless.”