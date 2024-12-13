‘Her Face Is Distorted Now’: Outrage Ensues as Goldie Hawn’s Unrecognizable Appearance Raises Concerns She’s Overdone the Botox and Fillers

Goldie Hawn has long been a symbol of beauty in Hollywood. Both her signature blond hair and her on-screen talent have captivated audiences for decades.

But like everyone else, even the most iconic stars have days when they don’t feel or look their best.

The 79-year-old “Death Becomes Her” star recently was seen out strolling around as she stopped in a few shops in Brentwood, California.

To run her errands, Hawn went for a pretty plain look. She sported a black shirt, black pants, and a black jacket while carrying a black purse and bags from the shops where she purchased items.

Her hair was styled in a messy half up, half down ’do, while her signature bangs sat on her forehead. Hawn, who appears to be going for a softer look, also had a fresh face with no makeup on.

Fans reacted to Hawn’s casual day out on the Daily Mail’s page.

One person said, “Unrecognisable, why oh why do they spoil themselves by trying to hold back the years, her face is distorted now. Such a shame that so much image pressure is put on these women and worse, that they succumb to that pressure.”

Another said, “The celebrities who had Botox, fillers and plastic surgery are surprised when after a few years everything droops, lumps up and scars making their face look worse than if they had left it alone.”

Goldie Hawn shows off her taut complexion while Christmas shopping https://t.co/FHSli0Ydju via @DailyMailCeleb taut complexion? WTF is wrong with her skin #OMG — 🌘𝓛𝓾𝓷𝓪 (@KristyM9) December 12, 2024

They continued, “All those procedures don’t last long and what happens when their expiration date is a disaster! You want to know how old someone is…just look at their hands!”

But Hawn had a few supporters in the comments who didn’t mind her embracing a more natural, toned-down look.

“Love Goldie …it’s her face she’s entitled to do what she want’s with it and she’s 79 give her a break,” wrote one person.

Another joked, “She looks like she enjoyed her life, lots of sunshine and fun.”

The “Foul Play” star herself has not stated whether she’s actually done any cosmetic surgeries to her face or at all. But her drastic appearance is what keeps the rumors floating that she has.

Regarding tactics and strategies for keeping herself up, Hawn told People back in 2017, “I don’t have one. I really don’t.”

She continued, “It’s not a secret. I try to drink my juices. I try to work out every day a little bit. I find moments in the day. I have short meditation spurts during the day, if I don’t have a long one in the morning, which sometimes the phone rings and you’re off and running, but I do find time to get quiet. I hike. I bike. I try to have as much fun as possible.”