‘I Can’t Deal with This!’: Woman Flashes Her Chest, Kicks Deputy In the Face After Calling Cops to Report That Her Son Was Kidnapped

Bodycam footage that recently resurfaced online shows a woman’s erratic behavior during an encounter with three deputies after she called 911 to report a kidnapping.

The video shows two male deputies and a female deputy responding to a call at a home in Indian River County, Florida, on June 15, 2022, and encountering a woman who appears to be distressed.

Bodycam footage shows a woman kick a deputy in the face after she called 911 to report an alleged kidnapping. (Photo: YouTube/Blue Mast)

The woman starts by saying she called 911 earlier that week and had spoken with the female deputy, Tea De Leon, and her “eyelashes,” but De Leon states that she never spoke with the woman.

As the deputies try to question the woman about the nature of her call, many of her responses are incoherent and hard to make out.

“I can’t deal with this! You’re not invited!” the woman yells before trailing off unintelligibly.

When the officers ask her whether she drank alcohol or took any medications that day, she says no and launches into some allegations that her ex-husband kidnapped her son.

“I’m dealing with my son. I have not seen my son in a month. I’m dealing with f***ing work, I’m dealing with my f***ing son, my son’s dad won’t give him a phone,” the woman says after telling the deputies that she’s working to settle a custody dispute.

The encounter escalates after deputies continue to try to question the woman, but she begins arguing.

At one point, she flashes her chest to De Leon, saying that she just underwent “surgery,” and starts accusing the deputies of touching her.

After refusing to comply with the officers’ orders and continuing to get in De Leon’s face, all of the deputies restrain her and place her in cuffs. Once she’s detained, she continues speaking incoherently.

“I always talk to somebody, I don’t f***ing lie about s***,” the woman says. “Can you let her go because this is f***ing a lot for her?”

Shortly afterward, she starts yelling and crying loudly and dramatically falls to the ground.

As the deputies help her up from the ground and walk her to a squad car, they have trouble getting her to sit in the back seat. The situation escalates again when she loudly demands them to stop touching her and then kicks De Leon.

The deputies try to force her into the car and she kicks the De Leon again, this time in the face.

The male deputies finally get her into the car, then check on their colleague who is bending over and massaging her nose.

“I’m okay,” De Leon assures her partners. “I’m not bleeding, right?”

The video ends after one of the male deputies tells the woman she’ll be charged with a felony.

“For what?” the woman asks.

“For kicking her in the face,” the deputy responds.

“I never kicked her in the face,” the woman yells.

“You did. I watched you do it. It’s all on video,” the deputy states.

The woman was reportedly charged with felony battery of an officer.

Watch the full footage here.