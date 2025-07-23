‘I Knew Something Was Up’: Bishop Charles Ellis, Who Once Apologized for Inappropriately Touching Ariana Grande, Now Faces New Accusations as Alleged Mistress Comes Forward

Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, 67, is acknowledging his “an inappropriate relationship” with a former member of his Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

Melody Walker claimed that she had an extramarital affair with Ellis beginning in 2002 when she was 22 years old and the pastor would have been about 44 years old. The faith leader is currently married to his spouse of 37 years, Crisette Michelle Ellis.

In social media posts, Walker referred to the bishop as a “daddy” and herself as a “side” arrangement. She claimed to have been exploited “emotionally and spiritually” by the leader of the 6,000-member house of worship.



Greater Grace Temple pastor Charles H. Ellis III admits to having an affair with one of his former church members (Photo: @bishopche3/Instagram)

“When you’re 21 or 22 and you finally meet somebody that is a support system, you will hold on to them, married or not,” Walker said about her romantic ties to Ellis, according to Metro Times. “I felt like he was my friend.”

She added, “But at the same time, he exploited my brokenness and my weakness and my need for support and to have a friend. He didn’t have to do the things he did in the name of benevolence. He could really just have been a good spiritual father and not made it what it was.”

Walker insisted she confronted Ellis in 2023 about supposedly suffering from “spiritual abuse” caused by engaging in infidelity with a married man. She publicly expressed concern that her “soul was on the line.”

Over the last several days, Walker has shared photos with Ellis on her @melodicstory TikTok page. The ex-mistress is also promoting a tell-all book titled “The Bishop, His Wife, and Me” about her sordid relationship with the clergyman.

Ellis has admitted to being unfaithful to his spouse. The father of two adult children and grandfather of two kids released a statement about the allegations to the Metro Times on July 22.

“I was recently made aware of social media posts shared by a former member of my congregation, with whom I had an inappropriate relationship over 15 years ago,” Ellis stated.

The statement resumed, “At that time, these indiscretions were addressed with my bishop in a redemptive process, which included counseling.”

Ellis’ attorney, Gerald Evelyn, is said to be reviewing any alleged “false claims” made by Walker, such as them allegedly setting up a joint bank account. He also retained Mario Morrow & Associates to assist in the investigation and response.

“I ask for continued prayers for myself, my family, as well as this individual and her family,” Ellis requested. “My deepest hope is that all parties involved can find peace and healing.”

Meanwhile, Walker has continuously posted content about Ellis on TikTok. For example, she recently uploaded a slide show including a picture of herself standing next to her former lover.

According to the former Greater Grace Temple congregant, the photo was from the last time she saw the Pentecostal preacher in 2022. A lengthy caption accompanied the two-image carousel.

“Funny. I ran into him at this Detroit public school event back when I wrote retirement plans for educators. He graduated from Detroit Public Schools so he was there for support,” Walker posted.

The aspiring author also offered a warning to other women, adding, “Ladies, don’t ever let a man manipulate [you] into thinking he will be faithful to [you] after he cheated on his wife [with you].”

Before this cheating scandal rocked the Greater Grace Temple community, Ellis was entangled in an even more highly publicized scandal involving Italian-American pop singer Ariana Grande.

Ellis was one of the speakers for the televised public funeral for the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin in 2018. Grande was at the ceremony to sing Franklin’s classic hit song “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

At one point, Ellis was seen putting his arm around Grande’s waist while they stood on stage together. Footage also showed his hand rising up the “Sweetener” album creator’s body to rest close to her bosom which sparked the #RespectAriana hashtag on social media.

“It would never be my intention to touch any woman’s breast,” Ellis told the Associated Press following the online backlash. He also said, “Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar but again, I apologize.”

Ellis went on to maintain that he hugged all the female and male artists who appeared at the service, insisting his church is “all about love.” He also apologized to Grande and the Hispanic community for making a Taco Bell joke when mentioning her name appearing on the funeral program.

As news of Bishop Ellis confessing to cheating on his wife spread across the internet, people weighed in on the Wayne State University graduate’s two-timing ways.

“I knew something was up with dude when he was squeezing all over Ariana Grande at Aretha Franklin’s funeral. He was a bit too touchy feely for me,” one Instagram user commented on the platform.

A defender of Ellis declared, “Awe, back off! Everyone has ‘work.’ You know what the Good Book says about this kinda thing? Don’t throw them stones.”

However, one critical commenter simply expressed, “Stop putting these folk on pedestals.” Additionally, someone jokingly expressed, “A bishop with skeletons in his closet? I’m shocked.”