‘A Bit of Petty Revenge’: Chris Brown and A$AP Rocky Behind the Shocking Reason Rihanna Allegedly Wants Kardashians Banned from Met Gala 

Grammy-winning mogul Rihanna is reportedly flexing her influence to keep the Kardashian-Jenner clan off the 2025 Met Gala guest list. According to a new report, Kendall Jenner is said to be the main target on the Bajan boss’ “Not Never” list.

This bold move comes as Rihanna’s partner and father of her children, A$AP Rocky, secures a spot on the planning committee for fashion’s most exclusive night. With her beau now in a position of power, Rihanna’s influence over who makes the cut — or doesn’t — is stronger than ever, setting the stage for a possible shake-up in the star-studded event’s lineup.

The bad blood runs deep, according to alleged inside sources in a new tabloid report.

“Rihanna has never been a fan of the Kardashians,” Radar Online reports it was told by a source it did not name. “When Kim was married to Kanye West, she tried to cozy up to Rihanna and got totally shut down.”

Reports State Rihanna Wants Kardashians Banned From 2025 Met Gala Because of Kendall’s Past Relationships (Photos: @badgalriri/Instagram; @kimkardashian / Instagram)

The root of Rihanna’s supposed disdain for Kendall allegedly stems from 2014 when the model sparked up some sort of close bond with Chris Brown, who infamously assaulted Rihanna in 2009.

“Rihanna did not appreciate Kendall’s friendship with Chris. Kendall chose a side, and it was the wrong one,” Radar’s source explained.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kendall dated A$AP Rocky in 2017, which allegedly still seems to get under the “Umbrella” singer’s skin.

The tipster shared, “At the time, Rihanna and Rocky were technically just friends, but that didn’t stop her from feeling territorial over him. It just solidified her dislike for Kendall, and now she’s going to use the Met Gala to get a bit of petty revenge.”

This isn’t the first time the public is getting a whiff that the chart-topper might not like the model. When Kendall tweeted her excitement about hearing “Complicated” at a Rihanna performance, writing, “If Rihanna doesn’t perform Complicated tomorrow I’m gunna be very upset #FavSong!”

The “Diamonds” singer’s response cut deep: “Well don’t come.”

remember when Rihanna told Kendall Jenner not to go to her concert lmfaoo pic.twitter.com/WRu31p5ZJu — 𖤐 (@moonemoticon) November 9, 2018

The rivalry between Rihanna and the Kardashian-Jenner family has spilled over from personal drama into the boardrooms, where Kim Kardashian is still ahead.

Kim’s shapewear brand, Skims, flexes its dominance with a staggering $4 billion valuation as of July 2023, pushing her net worth to an impressive $1.7 billion, the Daily Mail reports.

But Rihanna isn’t far behind. The multi-hyphenate mogul’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line holds a solid $1 billion valuation, while Fenty Beauty soars with a $2.8 billion valuation, making her a major player in both the beauty and fashion industries.

RiRi’s fashion industry clout speaks volumes and is not just connected to her rapper beau.

At a recent Alaïa runway show at the Guggenheim Museum, she demonstrated her influence by delaying the start time by 30 minutes while she attended the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media awards ceremony.

According to Vogue, models, including Kendall, waited as the “Wild Thoughts” singer made her entrance in a custom crystal creation before taking her front-row seat, proving her dominance in the fashion world.

Despite the recent rumors, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Kendall Jenner all attended the Met Gala, which paid tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld, in 2023. Though both women were in attendance, there’s no evidence they interacted with each other.

The 2025 Met Gala planning committee now boasts A$AP Rocky as co-chair alongside LeBron James, Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, and Lewis Hamilton, with Anna Wintour continuing her reign as Vogue’s editor-in-chief. This power move gives Rihanna unparalleled sway over fashion’s most exclusive guest list.

The 2025 Met Gala’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” draws from Barnard College professor Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.” The exhibition will showcase the evolution of Black men’s style from the 18th century to today, USA Today notes.

Rihanna was spotted at Target last night in NYC wearing a 1990's Vintage @OscardelaRenta Wolverine Fur Floppy Hat, a $9,022 Enfants Riches Déprimés Midnight Blue Leather Jacket, a Vintage Biggie & Tupac T-Shirt and $1,400 Bottega Veneta Haddock Boots. pic.twitter.com/wIKvQ8Yq8F — KYRA (@_Kyra) December 30, 2024

With Rocky, father of her two children, co-chairing the event alongside Wintour, fashion insiders hint that the Kardashians’ reign at the Met Gala might finally come to an end next May, marking a significant shift in fashion’s power dynamics. At least … if Rihanna allegedly has her way.