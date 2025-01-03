‘She Almost Peed In Her Pants’: Jasmine Guy Nearly Had Heart Attack When Denzel Washington Walked In on Set of ‘A Different World’

Actress Jasmine Guy, 62, stamped her name in television history by playing bourgeois college student Whitley Gilbert in the classic sitcom, “A Different World.”

Whitley’s character apparently had an obsession with two-time Academy Award winner, Denzel Washington. So it was a huge surprise when the production shocked Guy with an unscripted appearance by the “Glory” actor.

Actress Jasmine Guy gets surprise visit from Denzel Washington while filming “A Different World.” (Photo by Vallery Jean/WireImage; Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

In the “21 Candles” episode from March 1990, Whitley got drunk and went on a “date” with a photo of Washington since she thought the people in her life forgot her 21st birthday.

‘A Different World’ director and producer Debbie Allen, 74, had the real Washington crash the set as a joke while taping. A behind-the-scenes clip from that moment shows Guy screaming “Denzels’ name twice while on a bed. She then went ballistic after turning around to see the then-rising movie star was right behind her.

Other cast members from the NBC show also took part in Washington ribbing Guy as her co-stars and live audience loudly applauded and laughed at the light-hearted prank.

“Got her good,” wrote one Instagram user in the comment section of the Golden Era Stories’ post. A second person posted, “She jumped so high she nearly popped out of that dress lol.”

Some “A Different World” viewers saw Guy’s reaction to the unexpected interaction with Washington for the first time in 2025. A person asked, “Am I the only [one] to have never seen this?”

One comment read, “Iconic moment!” Additionally, a commenter declared, “Look I would have lost my s— too if Denzel showed up at my job unannounced.”

The video resurfacing on social media produced a sense of nostalgia as well. An Instagram user expressed, “Now I’m gonna find this episode and watch it. Miss my childhood shows.”

Another fan claimed, “Nah this was TRULY the best show ever created. So many memories associated with these characters. Whitley was everything.”

Guy addressed what has been called “the greatest practical joke in sitcom history” thanks to “A Different World” producer and director, Debbie Allen.

“Getting drunk and being infatuated with Denzel, I really went for it because I didn’t want to [do another take] and I really didn’t think it would be funny again,” Guy explained in a 2018 interview with Pop Goes The Culture. “And [Allen] made me do it again.

“I usually don’t question Debbie, but I said to the stage manager, ‘Why? What’s the problem?’” she continued.

According to Guy, the stage manager told her there was a problem with the lighting. Then Washington showed up out of the blue for the next take.

“Still to this day, I don’t know if I had quite that reaction ever. I thought I was seeing a ghost,” Guy recalled. She admitted being “mortified” that the actual Denzel was behind her.

Pop Goes The Culture also spoke to Allen in September 2018 and she discussed Guy’s startled moment during the Denzel reveal at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

“He lived not far away from the studio. I said, ‘Denzel, just do me this one favor. Come over here,’” the Howard University graduate stated.

Allen talked about having to convince a resistant Guy to do another take after sneaking Washington into the location for the gag.

“He opened the door. She thought she was seeing a ghost. She screamed. I think she almost peed in her pants,” Allen said.

The Emmy Award winner added, “That was one of the greatest moments and one of the best gifts I could ever give to any of them.”

“A Different World” debuted in September 1987 as a spinoff from the top-rated “The Cosby Show.” The program, set at the fictional HBCU Hillman College in Virginia, aired for six seasons until July 1993.

In addition to Guy, the longtime cast included Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Cree Summer, Jada Pinkett, and Glynn Turman.

Lisa Bonet, Marisa Tomei, Sinbad, and Karen Malina White also had main roles throughout the run of the series. Veteran actresses such as Jenifer Lewis and Diahann Carroll as well as music legend Patti LaBelle had recurring parts too.

At the time of the “21 Candles” installment of “A Different World” in 1990, Washington was garnering widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the 1989 war drama “Glory.”