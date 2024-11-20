‘I’m All Black and Blue’: Jay Leno Ruins His ‘Brand New Face’ After Third Horrific Accident In Two Years Leaves Him Looking Unrecognizable

Just in case you were wondering, comedian Jay Leno is just as tough as the classic cars he loves to restore.

Over the weekend, the comedy icon took a dramatic 60-foot tumble down a hill outside his Pennsylvania hotel. The fall left him bruised, battered, and sporting a swollen-shut eye and a broken wrist. Yet, true to form, Leno shrugged off the pain and hit the stage in Pittsburgh just hours later, delivering his signature-style performance for ticket-holders as if nothing had happened.

Unfortunately, the bang-up was so obvious on his face that people knew something had happened.

Comedian and former late night talkshow host Jay Leno talks about his fall down a 60 foot hill and the bruises he sustained. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

What Actually Happened?

The 74-year-old had decided to skip the mile-and-a-half path to a nearby restaurant, opting for what he thought was a shortcut down a steep hill. The decision ended in a rough landing on a pile of rocks.

“I hit a bunch of rocks, it was 60 feet,” Leno told Inside Edition, adding, “I broke my wrist. Lost my nail on the finger, I’m all black and blue from 60 feet of hitting rocks.”

He continued explaining, “The rock hit me in the eye, I’m fine.”

Despite the painful injuries, he cleaned up in the restaurant’s bathroom and stuck to his schedule.

The next morning, Leno flew to Los Angeles for another show before finally seeking medical attention.

When the Daily Mail posted about the accident, many of their readers weighed in.

A few people commented on his need to recognize he simply is not as young as he used to be.

“He should limit his activity- can’t fool Father Time,” one comment read. A second comment read, “I think that the universe is telling him to dial it back, no?”

“He is quite the trooper. Nothing keeps him for long,” one person wrote.

Another joked, “That’s why old people move to Florida: no hills.” Someone else joked, “He looks better than Mike Tyson,” referencing the former heavyweight champ’s recent fight with Jake Paul on Netflix.

An X user tweeted well wishes, “Oh that looks bad. I hope it heals quickly @jayleno.”

Oh that looks bad☹️ I hope it heals quickly @jayleno — ilovegoatsalso (@lovegoatsalso) November 19, 2024

Downplaying the incident, he told TMZ, “It was only a couple of hours of the show, so it’s not that big of a deal.”

He said that he asked around where was someplace to eat, and it was at the bottom of the hill, which was over one mile away, and he did not have a car. He thought he could take a shortcut down the hill, but he slipped and fell when trying to assess if his idea was even plausible.

He also shared with the outlet’s reporter, “I’m holding up fine, I’m talking to you,” when asked how he was doing.

Leno’s Other Bad Accidents Over the Last Few Years

This latest incident is just one of several physical setbacks Leno has faced over the past few years — and overcome — with his trademark grit.

In November 2022, he was hospitalized after a fire erupted in his Los Angeles garage while he worked on one of his vintage cars. The blaze left him with second-degree burns on his face and hands.

After undergoing surgeries and skin grafts during that incident, Leno returned to the stage within weeks.

He joked while talking to Page Six, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire.”

“I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he assured fans two years ago.

Two months later, in January 2023, Leno suffered a motorcycle accident, breaking his collarbone and two ribs and cracking his kneecaps.

Still, he refused to let the injuries keep him down, saying in a different Page Six article, “Look, when you’re in my position, you can’t whine and complain about it because bad things happen to people every day.”

Later, he talked about the garage fire and how doctors had to give him a “brand new face” during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in March 2023.

The funnyman’s unrelenting work ethic and ability to bounce back are hallmarks of his storied career.

Whether it’s recovering from burns, broken bones, or now a tumble down a hill, he continues to show that his dedication to his craft — and his audience — remains unshaken. Even in the face of adversity, Leno proves, as one woman says in his interview with TMZ, “the show must go on.”