Elon Musk had time to fit in another controversy just before the end of 2024.

The billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla and X is dodging allegations that he used a burner account under the name “Adrian Dittman”n to praise himself and spark heated debates on the X platform’s voice chat room, Spaces.

When jumping into voice chat rooms and engaging in discussions, the alleged burner account uses a questionable voice modifier to disguise his identity. However, following much speculation that Musk was behind the page, a recent X space chat possibly revealed the truth behind the anonymous account.

“RADICALIZED: Truth Survives” podcast co-host Jim Stewartson shared a recording of a recent X Spaces chat where the “Adrian Dittmann” account condemns Musk’s MAGA cohorts.

BERLIN, GERMANY DECEMBER 01: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

The latest Spaces conversation revolved around a series of tweets Musk made on Dec. 27, defending foreign H-1B visa holders and wanting the number of foreign work visa holders doubled — specifically in the tech field. In Musk’s rant on X, he vowed to go to “war” to defend the visa program he once benefitted from. This rubbed many conservatives the wrong way, as they were eager for Trump to make good on his promises to toughen up on immigration laws.

Vivek Ramaswamy, co-head of Trump’s newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), backed Musk, tweeting that the reason tech companies hire more foreign workers is because “American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence.” He added that America is “a culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers.”

The statements by Musk and Ramaswamy enraged MAGA’s most patriotic supporters. However, “Adrian Dittmann” came to Musk’s defense with harsh words for Republicans.

“Ironically enough, some elements of the extreme legacy MAGA movement will have to deal with it as well. Because that’s how it is,” Dittmann said in an X Spaces chat regarding angry conservatives. “Don’t hate the f—king tech bros because out of all of them, Elon is the only one that’s giving all these crackheads a f—king voice. Try pulling that s—t on Facebook and see how long it lasts.”

Dittmann’s tirade continued, “You ungrateful motherf—kers, seriously! You keep crying censorship, this, and censorship, that. You’re not censored. Your takes just suck. Get over it. Get over yourselves. Honestly, I’m not an enemy of anyone. If you hate me for saying this, so f—kin be it.”

No point using a voice modifier if it doesn’t change your super identifiable accent and cadence 🤣 — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) December 28, 2024

The viral “Adrian Dittmann” moment caused many X users to dig into the history of the account, finding many instances in which Dittmann’s dialogue caused social media users to believe the account actually belonged to Elon.

In an X Spaces chat from May, the Dittmann account mistakenly refers to Elon as “me” and “I” when speaking about an X user who created a series of videos taking issue with his Full Self-Driving Tesla vehicles.

“The only thing that the person was able to take away from that Space were moments where there were issues with semantics and moments with me,” Dittmann stated during the May 13 chat. “I think we can clearly come to an establishment here that her primary focus is basically not just a problem with the product, but it seems to be a problem with Elon and anything Elon likes given that I was literally the first thing she posted about.”

Remember when Elon slipped and forgot he was speaking as Adrian when bashing my LIVE streaming of Tesla FSD here on 𝕏? pic.twitter.com/w4WiqdPx1f — Miss Jilianne (@MissJilianne) July 30, 2024

In July, the Adrian Dittmann account had another flub during an X Spaces chat, this time in a debate about rocket fuel.

During the July 15 conversation, Dittmann not only refers to himself as “I” once again when referring to Elon, but he also mistakenly forgets to alter his voice, revealing a voice more closely to Elon’s.

As far back as April, the Dittmann account has been accused of being Musk’s burner. Musk has even blocked social media users who dare question him about it.

“Oh no! Elon Musk blocked me with his burner account! Im completely devastated, lol. Everybody should go check if @AdrianDittmann has blocked you too,” one X user wrote on April 11.

Oh no! Elon Musk blocked me with his burner account! Im completely devastated, lol. Everybody should go check if @AdrianDittmann has blocked you too pic.twitter.com/m19jBnR0NI — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) April 11, 2024

After the recent debacle with “Adrian Dittmann,” X users seemed to be in a state of disbelief that the billionaire would go to such lengths to disguise himself.

“No point using a voice modifier if it doesn’t change your super identifiable accent and cadence,” joked one X user.

Another person pointed out how X users may be responsible for his madness. “He’s such a f—ing loser but we’re still here giving him money. What does that make us?” Another commenter person agreed with the sentiment that this was “loser” activity. “That is him pretending NOT to be him…what a loser,” they wrote.

One X user caught wind that Musk was not too happy with being outed and had allegedly decided to block anyone who mocked him for his questionable activity.

“Sorry I’m still processing this, you’re telling me elon was using an alt account on a twitter space with a voice changer but then got so mad he stopped using it, exposed himself, and is now banning everyone who made fun of him?” asked the X user.

sorry I’m still processing this, you’re telling me elon was using an alt account on a twitter space with a voice changer but then got so mad he stopped using it, exposed himself, and is now banning everyone who made fun of him ? — eden riley 🌻 (@peedenisonline) December 28, 2024

In response to the post racking up over 14 million views and 333K likes, the user sarcastically asked people to “stop” liking the post in fear that Musk would “ban” them if he saw it.

Despite the members of the Musk fan club attempting to shut down the theory, others provided additional evidence that the Adrian Dittmann account, which was created in July 2021, was, in fact, Musk.

One person shared a screenshot of a suspiciously supportive post from January 2024, when the Dittmann account praised Musk’s parenting skills.

On Jan. 6, 2024, Musk posted a photo of himself with his son, X Æ A-12 Musk, and captioned it, “My son lil X loves clinging precariously to my back & yelling ’monkey rides!’” The account responded to the post with praise, “You’re an amazing father, Elon. Your kids are very lucky to have you.”

trying this out myself pic.twitter.com/vrboE5ZgHL — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) December 28, 2024

While Musk isn’t acknowledging the possible unveiling of his burner account, the alleged alter ego is basking in the attention.



💀 — Adrian Dittmann (@AdrianDittmann) December 29, 2024

On Saturday, Dec. 28, Dittmann posted, “It’s been an insane last couple of days.” He was hit with several responses calling him out as “Elon,” to which he neither confirmed nor denied.