‘F—king Deserve It Because You Are So Dumb’: Don Lemon Unleashes Profanity-Laced Rant On MAGA Followers Over Tech Worker Immigration Flap

Don Lemon unleashed an F-bomb-laden rant on Trump’s army of supporters, mocking the MAGA crowd’s “stupidity” amid the immigration visa debate that is dividing Republicans ahead of the new presidential term.

“You’re so f-cking stupid and you deserve it. You f-cking deserve it because you are so dumb. … Yes, I am gloating over your stupidity,” began his video, which circulated on social media on Dec. 29. It was first posted on X by user @JebraFaushay, who is calling for a “mental health check” on the former CNN host.

Someone please do a mental health check on Don Lemon.



He got so excited that he overheated and was forced to unzipper his turtleneck. pic.twitter.com/hFrO1WRshs — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) December 30, 2024

“Someone please do a mental health check on Don Lemon. He got so excited that he overheated and was forced to unzipper his turtleneck,” she wrote, later saying dismissively, “he’s slipping into hysteria.” The amens quickly piled on. “This guy is the epitome of a DEI clown,” wrote one commenter on the post, followed by, “What a clown. The closer we get to the 20th, the more unhinged they become.”

But it’s Trump supporters who appear to be unhinged. The MAGA crowd is having a collective meltdown over the H1-B visa program, and it all started percolating on Dec. 22, when Trump named Sriram Krishnan, an Indian venture capitalist known for his pro-immigration views, as senior adviser on artificial intelligence.

While Krishnan’s appointment sparked anti-Indian and anti-immigration sentiment, the backlash exploded when former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy posted a tweet on Dec. 26 that criticized U.S. culture for breeding “laziness and mediocrity.”

Elon Musk waded into the morass the next day on X, telling anti-immigration MAGA supporters to “F**k yourself in the face” and vowing to “go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.” Ramaswamy and Musk will soon co-head the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

A bitter debate among Trump voters has ensued, with many spewing racist rhetoric online over fears of being replaced by “foreigners” in the workplace.

Lemon could not contain his glee over the rift among MAGA supporters, laughing at their ignorance throughout the video and claiming MAGA is a “cult.”

“You have been co-opted because you’re in a f-cking cult, and you don’t even realize it cause you have a stupid MAGA brain, and you don’t get it. How stupid and dumb are you?” Lemon asked in the video. “So Krishnan’s appointment triggered an anti-Indian backlash on social media, particularly given his past advocacy for increasing green cards and immigration broadly. Oh no! Immigration, we can’t do the immigration!” he said sarcastically.

Many major tech companies like Tesla, Google, Apple, and Amazon rely on highly skilled workers from other countries to stay competitive, and the number of foreign-born employees in the U.S. who have H-1B visas has increased over the past eight years, according to the Economic Times.

Trump has been spouting anti-immigration views and talking about mass deportation for years, and his stance on these issues likely earned him votes and contributed to both presidential wins. But when it comes to H-1B visas, he is siding with the billionaires — and MAGA supporters are livid and feeling duped.

This is all to the amusement of Lemon, who said, “You dumb f-cking idiots, Now, you’re just figuring this sh-t out?”