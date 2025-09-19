‘Piers Is Doing What Yt Men Do’: Piers Morgan Visibly Rattled After His Ambush on Don Lemon Backfires, Viewers Say It Wasn’t Even Close Who Won

Former CNN anchor and journalist Don Lemon left Piers Morgan very frustrated after what was supposed to be a routine interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” spiraled into a viral clash that viewers said had a clear winner and loser.

Morgan, an English broadcaster and media personality, invited Lemon to discuss free speech, but the ambush was clear from the jump. Instead of sticking to the agreed topics, Lemon felt he was blindsided with a clip from “CNN This Morning” in which Lemon described Nikki Haley as being “past her prime” — a remark Morgan tried to use as a trap.

Piers Morgan is embarrassed by Don Lemon on his own show. (Credit: Piers Morgan Uncensored Video Screengrab)

“Let me just say this,” Lemon started cutting through Morgan’s setup.

“Just so the audience knows and I hope you don’t cut this out. When I asked you what subjects you wanted to talk about you said, ‘I want to talk to you about freedom of speech in america … not once did you that we’re going to talk about CNN or whatever. And had I known that I probably wouldhn’t have accepted this interview.”

The talk between the two went downhill from there.

Morgan repeatedly interrupted, finally blurting out, “I think you’re being a complete d-ck, if I’m honest with you.”

Lemon had a classy answer. “Well, that’s very kind and respectful of you.”

“It wasn’t intended to be kind or respectful,” Morgan shot back bluntly, as he continued talking over his guest.

Lemon’s composure won him some points. “I could respond in kind, but I’m not because I think I am, I think that I’m above that,” he said. “I’m not going to do that, Piers, because that’s not who I am.”

But Morgan persisted in justifying in playing the controversial clip, saying, “I don’t understand why you’re playing the victim card when you yourself mentioned cancel culture.”

Social media viewers had enough of Piers. Some with a few insults of their own.

“A grown man acting that way is ridiculous. @piersmorganuncensored grow up!!,” wrote Holly on Threads.

Another added, “Piers is doing what YT men do. Then claims Lemon is behaving like a victim, when, in fact, he’s claiming to be victimized because Lemon doesn’t want to participate in his game.”

“Morgan is an untalented, irrelevant blowhard,” mused another.

Lemon wasn’t willing to back down from Piers. He then looked for the text messages on his phone where Morgan’s booker specifically said what the interview topics would be, but Morgan couldn’t care less.

‘What are you going to do, read out my team’s messages?” Morgan asked.

“It should be embarrassing. Yeah, I can read out your team’s messages … I’m prepared to answer your question and then I’m going to move on,” Lemon answered.

The disagreeable Morgan continued flinging insults, “No, really, you’re kind of exhausting. This sounds ridiculous.”

Morgan continued to berate Lemon over his unwillingness to talk about cancel culture, when Lemon seemed to have enough.

“Piers, I’ve given you your moment. Enough. I’ve given you your moment so you can go viral,” Lemon said.

Morgan continued talking over Lemon, then pretended he didn’t understand any of it. “Why have you done this weird reaction?”

“Piers, you’re embarrassing yourself,” Lemon told Morgan.

Even viewers who admittedly aren’t fans of Lemon were defending him.

“I really dislike Don Lemon but in this instance I am slightly on his side. Before guest agree to go on they are prepped on the topics. It’s perfectly reasonable for Don to feel ambushed here,” wrote one on X.

Another added, “Not a fan, but if it is as Don says it is, it was an ambush and not ok. IMO.”

“Could Morgan be more an insufferable tool?” this Threads user wondered.”

“Piers go back to England or whatever rock you crawled out from under you douschebag,” another declared.

People also took offense at Morgan’s name calling.

“I’d have just walked when he called him a d-ck. This is just disgusting,” this Threads user stated.

Another agreed, “Don should’ve got up and walked out….. simple as that.”

An X user called out Morgan, “The irony of Piers calling Don a ‘d-ck’ in that exchange is hilarious.

Lemon on Facebook later commented about Morgan’s tirade, “Piers Morgan embarrassed himself today.”

