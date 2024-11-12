‘He’s Built Like an Autopsy’: Fans Tear Into Elon Musk for Using AI Photos to Distract From His Distorted ‘Dad Bod’ Following SNL Parody

The world’s biggest billionaire bully, Elon Musk, who was a major funder of the Donald Trump presidential campaign, is getting a taste of his own medicine.

Following SNL’s opening skit featuring comedian Dana Carvey’s portrayal of him, the X owner has found himself trending as people mock his body shape and his attempts to post AI-generated images that present him as more svelte than he actually is.

Social media followers are teasing tech mogul Elon Musk about his body shape on various platforms. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

Back in July, Elon Musk shared an AI-generated image of himself on X. In the image, Elon stared into the distance while wearing a cowboy hat. He captioned the image “Texas.”

In August, he shared an AI-generated video of him dancing alongside Donald Trump with the caption, “Haters will say this is AI.”

A few months later, on Nov. 6, Musk shared another AI-generated photo of himself, this time depicting him proudly saluting the American flag. He captioned the X post, “It is morning in America again.”

It is morning in America again pic.twitter.com/GNTE0cUWoc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

In another post shared on X on Nov. 8, Musk shared an AI-generated headshot featuring him donning an American flag leather jacket in the middle of the desert.

Aside from AI images, Musk has also shared edited and photoshopped memes of himself, rarely posting authentic images unless it’s a close-up headshot. Many X users have come up with a theory as to why the billionaire businessman refuses to share personal images and have taken aim at his “dad bod,” commenting on his belly and torso.

“He always posts AI pictures of himself because he actually looks like this,” one person tweeted.

Another person added, “Someone in the comments of a TikTok said he’s built like an autopsy and every time I see this picture I laugh.”

“Bros built like a washing machine,” a third person tweeted.

“Built like a deep breath,” tweeted another.

Someone in the comments of a TikTok said he's built like an autopsy and every time I see this picture I laugh 😂 https://t.co/wzlazbUMV0 — Odessa✨🦂 (@missodessa) November 11, 2024

Musk is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The tech mogul is usually noted for his ambitious ventures with Tesla, SpaceX, social media platform X, and being the richest man in the world.

However, recently, his physique has become a surprising target of online mockery. On Reddit, one user declared, “Turgle has the same torso shape as Elon Musk.”

Reddit isn’t the only platform where people are mocking Musk, who once joked in a deleted post on X, “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala.”

On TikTok, users offered further comparisons: “Musk built like a pigeon chest,” one person joked, while another added, “It’s giving Johnny Bravo.”

Over on Threads, a user commented, “Bullying is wrong unless it’s Elon Musk” before echoing the “autopsy” joke.

Someone else replied, “Why does he look like he modeled the weird shape of the cyber truck after his own torso.”

A third comment added, “It’s like an alien wearing a human suit in MIB.”

Most social media platforms have anti-bullying policies designed to protect users from direct harassment. However, making mean-spirited comments about people, particularly on X, often doesn’t violate these rules.

As a result, users on X continue to make sarcastic and critical comments about the businessman. Ironically, reports state that when he was a child, he was bullied for being smaller and younger than the other kids in his school.

Recently, Musk himself violated X’s policy by posting manipulated content.

According to CNN, he shared an AI-generated image of Vice President Kamala Harris wearing communist attire, captioned, “Kamala vows to be a communist dictator on day one. Can you believe she wears that outfit!?”

X’s policy states, “You may not share synthetic, manipulated, or out-of-context media that may deceive or confuse people and lead to harm (‘misleading media’). In addition, we may label posts containing misleading media to help people understand their authenticity and provide additional context.”

Despite this, experts say Musk used his platform to spread misleading information about the 2024 presidential election. The Center for Countering Digital Hate reported that these false claims amassed around 2 billion views, noting that all of Musk’s political posts have drawn 17.1 billion views since he endorsed Trump in July — more than double the views of all U.S. political campaign ads.

With the election behind him and his tactics seemingly effective, critics have resorted to low-level taunts, like mocking his appearance. For someone like Musk, who appears quite concerned about his looks, these efforts likely sting.