‘Desperation Is One Helluva Drug’: Black Republican Sparks Backlash After Offering to Birth Elon Musk’s 14th Child, ‘I’m Broke and Fertile’

A former Republican nominee for Congress in Maryland caused a furor online Tuesday when she offered to give the world’s richest man his first mixed-race child.

Elon Musk already is thought to have fathered 13 kids by four different women. Kimberly Klacik said on X, the social media platform owned by the tech billionaire, she would like to give him No. 14.

Kimberly Klacik and Elon Musk (Photos: X/Kimberly Klacik, Getty Images)

“I’ve noticed Elon Musk doesn’t have any mixed babies. I am available. A genius that will be a guaranteed athlete. (this is a joke) (in Nelly’s voice: “unless you gon’ do it”),” Klacik, 43, posted.

She later added, in a separate post: “I’m broke and fertile.”

Asked by one commenter if she had “just offered your womb for athletic rocket babies,” Klacik responded, “Yes, I did.”

The StarLink CEO fathered his children over two decades. His first was born in 2002 — a son named Nevada Musk who died within weeks — and his youngest child was born in 2024, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair claimed earlier this month. Musk has not publicly acknowledged he fathered St. Clair’s baby.

St. Clair said in a court petition requesting sole custody that Musk “has never asked to see our child on any other occasion, he has never communicated to me about our child without my prompting, he has never asked for photos of our child or checked in after doctor’s appointments.

Musk had six kids with their ex-wife, Justine Wilson, between 2002 and 2006. In the years that followed, he fathered children with singer-songwriter Grimes and Neuralink Corp.’s director Shivon Ellis.

Klacik’s followers suggested she do a little more investigating before hitching her wagon to Musk.

“According to his current baby mamas, getting impregnated by Elon Musk won’t make you any less broke,” wrote one. “Desperation is one helluva drug,” another person added.

Added another, “And he’s a deadbeat who does whatever he can to pay as little child support as possible. So you’d still be broke, and raising a kid on your own, with barely any interaction from the sperm donor (unless he needs another tiny human shield).”

Just last week, ex-girlfriend Grimes took to X hoping to get Musk’s attention regarding “an urgent medical crisis” involving one of their three children: four-year-old X, 3-year-old Exa Dark Sideræl, and 2-year-old Techno Mechanicus.

“Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis,” she wrote under one of Musk’s posts. “I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”

She later added, “Our child will suffer lifelong impairment if he doesn’t respond asap, so I need him to f–king respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at.”

Musk has yet to comment on St. Clair’s allegations, Grimes’ pleas for help, or Klacik’s offer.