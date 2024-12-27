‘Why Don’t You be White?’: Racist Karen Tries to Prevent Issac Hayes’ Son from Entering His Upscale Gated Atlanta Community

A video of a huffy white woman confronting a Black neighbor on Christmas Eve at the entrance to their shared gated community is drawing strong reactions online.

The video, originally posted to Instagram, was taken by Isaac Hayes III, the son of the legendary Grammy and Oscar-winning singer and composer Isaac Hayes Jr., as he was driving up to the security gate of his townhome community, the Cobblestone at Brookhaven, in the Atlanta area.

A screenshot of a video of a woman blocking Isaac Hayes III from entering a gated community in Atlanta. (Photos: Instagram/isaachayes3)

Appearing intoxicated on a walk with her dog, the unidentified woman intercepted Hayes in his car while at the complex’s gate, at first refusing to let him near the security keypad and preventing him from entering. She then proceeded to badger him with questions. “You trying to get in? Who are you?” she asked before proclaiming, “I’m on the board!”

Hayes’ response of “I don’t care” prompted an inexplicable rant from the woman, who said, “You driving here like a bat out of hell, you drive in and drive out. … F**k you, it’s all ridiculous, we have dogs, we have people, and you don’t even care.” The clip ends with Hayes slowly inching past her in his car through the gate as she gets one last word in: “Why don’t you be white?”

Hayes III followed in his dad’s footsteps and is a successful songwriter and record producer in his own right. He founded the Fanbase app, which helps creators monetize their content, and has gained hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

When he posted the video to his Instagram, he tried to make light of a “surreal” situation, writing, “I’ve never seen a Karen in the wild. Well tonight I had my first up close encounter with one. I stayed calm, I made no sudden movements and got away as quickly as I could. 😐” He added the warning, “White Supremacy is crashin out all 2025. Be safe.”

The entrepreneur gained national attention earlier this year for fighting Donald Trump over the use of his late father’s hit, “Hold On, I’m Coming,” on the campaign trail. The estate of Isaac Hayes, Jr. brought a copyright infringement lawsuit in October against the soon-to-be president and his campaign, and a district judge ultimately ordered Trump to stop using the song.

In the case of the “Christmas Eve Karen,” Hayes will likely triumph again. Dozens of people are now urging the producer to submit the video to the neighborhood community’s board to have her removed.

“Yes, she may be drunk, but when some people drink, they tell you how they really feel. I hope you plan to share this video with the board,” wrote one, to which another replied, “She should’ve stayed in the house and watched a Christmas Story instead of going outside and being a Christmas story.”

“Harassing residents while Inebriated and spewing racial slurs!!? What board she on? With The Klan?😂,” wrote another. One joked sarcastically, “How dare you drive in and drive out. The nerve of you.”

Despite it being Christmas Eve, the comments kept rolling in. “‘Driving in and out’ means that nosy heffa has been stalking you waiting for the Kirkland Vodka to hit her just right so she could act up. 😂😂😂” said one person, with another adding, “That eggnog hitting 😂😂😂”

“Please tell me that you are now the board president,” pleaded another.

There’s no word yet on whether Hayes has landed a top spot on the board, though we wouldn’t be surprised. Instead, he appeared to move on for now and shared a video of his epic Christmas spread with all the fixings, making it clear a random unhinged Karen couldn’t put a dent in his holiday cheer.