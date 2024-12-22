‘Sit Down!’: Crazed ‘Karen’ Tries to Imprison Lowe’s Delivery Driver After Refrigerator She Ordered Doesn’t Fit Kitchen, Video Shows

They don’t come more entitled than this.

A “Karen” named Ashley was caught on film trying to detain a Lowe’s delivery driver after he told her the refrigerator she ordered would not fit in her kitchen.

Video screenshots show a woman tussling with a delivery man and her partner. (Photos: X/@unlimited_ls)

Her profane meltdown should haunt her for years.

After she’s told the refrigerator won’t fit, even with the doors removed, she insists the driver call the store dispatcher, jabbing her finger in his face for emphasis.

He tries to explain to her again that the appliance is oversized. Ashley responds, “Sweetie, I have a doctorate degree. There’s nothing for me to understand.”

NEW: Woman was filmed trying to imprison a delivery driver after a fridge she ordered didn’t fit in her kitchen



The woman blocked her front door and yelled at the delivery men to contact their dispatcher



'Get the f**k away from my door, sit down,' she yells



'If you touch on… pic.twitter.com/rgoEbZwknv — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) December 20, 2024

Apparently, she never studied the basic laws of engineering.

When the driver and his partner try to leave, she slams the door shut.

“Get the f**k away from my door, sit down,” Ashley yells at the courier, who remains determined to leave.

They exit through another door, but she beats them to their truck as they try to reload the refrigerator and depart. She manages to get inside the cab.

“Ma’am, could you please get out of our truck?” she asked.

The video then cuts to her yard, where Ashley is brawling with the driver’s partner. Her companion tries to settle her, but she continues to fight, holding onto the deliveryman’s backpack.

“She’s crazy,” the driver is overheard saying. He walks over to the yard, where Ashley continues to hold onto his partner’s backpack.

“We gotta go, man. Everybody get up,” he says.

He notices Ashley has blood on her mouth.

“Cause he hit me in the face, and I’m pressing charges against you,” she says, though clearly her thrashing caused the bloody lip.

One viewer said assault and battery charges are warranted.

“I see … attempted kidnapping when she blocked the exit of the house and I’m sure there’s others,” the viewer wrote. ” She’ll lose her job for sure IF she has one. And based on the videos there’s no political cards to be weaponized and played. So no way she gets out of this unscathed.”

Another viewer doubted her credentials.

“If she had a DR or PHD she would have known to measure for the refrigerator and by the looks of those tiles on the floor and her crocs shoes, she doesn’t have either of those degrees,” the commenter wrote.

Ashley had little support among those commenting.

“The customer is not always right,” summed up one.