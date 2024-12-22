‘What Did Chris Rock Do to His Face?’: Chris Rock’s Bizarre ‘SNL’ Look Has Fans Wondering If He Had Cosmetic Enhancements or Gained ‘Some Weight’

Chris Rock made his return to “Saturday Night Live” to host for the fourth time on Dec. 15. But the comedian’s appearance evoked some suspicions from fans who believed that Rock did not look like his usual self.

For the “SNL” 50th anniversary special, an energetic Rock took to the stage spewing jokes about UnitedHealthcare CEO killing suspect Luigi Mangione, Jake Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson, the Menendez brothers, and Joe Biden pardoning his son, Hunter Biden.

While he had critiques, many people watching championed Rock for his delivery of the jokes, and how he strategically touched on sensitive subjects without being inconsiderate. However, others couldn’t help but notice that Rock’s face looked different.

Fans are still talking about Chris Rock’s recent appearance on “SNL.” (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

A viewer who shared a screenshot from the “SNL” episode on X asked, “What did Chris Rock do to his face?”

“I’m glad I wasn’t the only one thinking this,” another said.

Someone else responded, “I wondered too. But I think he’s just put on some weight. I watched the entire show and he’s just gotten fat.”

But more people suspected that Rock may have gotten some cosmetic enhancements done. “Veneers, cheek filler, too much Botox? It’s like his teeth are too big…,” said one person.

Another made the same observation while watching the show and posted, “The amount of Botox and filler in Chris Rock’s face, as he delivers this awful opening monologue where he just yells and chuckles at himself, is astonishing.”

What did Chris Rock do to his face? pic.twitter.com/IntwLfNhDF — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) December 15, 2024

Someone else thought it was just the 59-year-old reaching “middle age.” Another advised, “Chris rock snl funny as f–k!!!! But please stop getting face lifts it’s SCARY.”

The “Madagascar” star, who has a busy schedule and has been working on several projects over the past year, has yet to respond to cosmetic injection speculations.

In September, Rock released an animated series called “Everybody Still Hates Chris” based on the television series he created in 2005.

In the live version, he played the narrator of the show loosely based on his childhood, starring Tyler James Williams as young Chris Rock and stars like Tichina Arnold and Terry Crews depicting members of Rock’s real family.

In an upcoming project called “Misty Green,” Rock is both the lead star and the director.

The feature film comes from a script created by Rock and is about a talented actress whose vices continuously get in the way of her reviving her career. Jordan, played by Rock, comes along with a solution that comes in the form of a role perfect for Misty, but Jordan and Misty’s troubling past could get in the way.