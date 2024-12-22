‘All Kind of Tomfoolery’: Atlanta Woman Reveals Ex-Husband’s ‘Kinky’ Online Profile Was the Breaking Point After Catching Him with Mistress at Airport

Earlier this year, an Atlanta woman revealed her journey from unsuspecting wife to viral sensation after she received an unexpected tip from Delta Air Lines that unraveled years of marital deception in late 2022.

Now, Gail Lewis is back with a holiday edition to her ongoing soap opera with her ex-husband and his widespread infidelity since finding him in an airport with his mistress.

What started as a routine flight verification turned into a shocking discovery of her husband Harold Lewis’s brigade of mistresses, ultimately leading to a headline-making divorce settlement.

Gail Lewis, an Atlanta woman who made headlines because her husband cheated on her with up to sixty people, claims he explored ‘kinky” websites. (Photos: @gaillewis802/TikTok.)

Despite settling her divorce, the betrayed wife is still sharing about her former husband of almost three decades and his secret adventures. She launched a YouTube channel a few weeks ago to share her experience with others online.

In her recent video, Lewis, now indirectly referring to her ex-husband Harold as “Judas Jr.,” recounted the painful details of his alleged serial cheating.

“I was married for almost 27 years,” she revealed, “and discovered not just one harlot, but sixty in a 10-year time frame.”

She didn’t hold back, listing several of the women by name: “Mimi, Nell, Patrice, Raquel, Nicole, Felicia, Myra, Sabrina, Cassandra, and even Laurence Fishburne’s daughter, Valentina, Felicia.”

Though Lewis claimed Valentina was the “Matrix” actor’s daughter, Fishburne does not have a child by that name. For clarity, his daughters names are Montana and Delilah.

The most bizarre chapter in Lewis’ discovery centered on a mysterious figure. She went onto to reveal that she also came upon the dating sites Harold was on, the gifts he bought for other women as well as the “strippers and prostitutes with his boys Dana and Theo.”

“All kind of tomfoolery. The straw that broke the camel’s back for me was André,” the new person and Harold’s activity on Backpage, a site she said one might find, all things kinky.”

She recalled finding cryptic messages between her husband and an individual asking him for money. Lewis explained that the messages allegedly reveal puzzling references to having surgery and a supposed connection between Harold and the individual.

As a former police officer, Lewis’s investigative instincts kicked in when she discovered searches for explicit sexual acts on Backpage tied to her husband’s accounts. Determined to uncover the truth, she retrieved a phone number, which led to an unsettling conversation with the person.

Lewis said she called the number, but the person on the other end denied being the person who was speaking with Harold. The person also seemed unusually interested in why she was calling.

“Five minutes after I apologized for the wrong number, they called me back,” Lewis remembered, explaining that the person on the phone insisted their name was Taylor.

“They were disturbed that I was looking for André,” she continued, “and kept questioning why I had called.” Lewis said she believed that “André” was a misspelling of “Andrea.”

Many people weighed in within her channel’s comment section, leaving comments like, “Baby this is crazy!” and “no words will do.”

As others more invested in the drama wanted to know, “Next video can you add receipts and will you be doing a PART 1,2,&3.”

The strange exchange only fueled Lewis’ suspicions about her husband’s hidden life, which she said ultimately drove their divorce.

This lady Gail Lewis cheating husband was caught at the airport with his side chick two days ago pic.twitter.com/8zuUE49gQO — Jelly Santos (@MrsJellySantos) January 26, 2024

The legal aftermath proved just as dramatic. The divorce settlement, finalized in July 2024, mandated Harold to pay $2,293,000 in alimony and fees. The payments, which start at $48,000 per month, will gradually decrease over seven years but remain non-dischargeable through bankruptcy.

Lewis also walked away with the couple’s $1.3 million home, with her ex-husband continuing to cover the mortgage, taxes, and insurance. She was awarded 40 percent of his $1.2 million Delta SkyMiles and 100 percent of his American Airlines Advantage Miles. Additionally, Lewis remains the sole beneficiary of his $1.25 million life insurance policy.

Beyond securing her financial future, Lewis has turned her experience into a platform. Despite legal stipulations limiting what she can publicly share, she has been candid about her journey on her YouTube channel, where she details her husband’s alleged betrayals and the steps she took to uncover the truth.

As she finds her voice, audiences are tuning in to hear the shocking details of her husband’s double life and how she unraveled the web of deception.