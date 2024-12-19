‘They Would’ve Had to Jump Me!’: Social Media Erupts Over ‘Mean Girl Behavior’ As Video Shows Sorority Members Shove Partygoer Who Interrupts Their Stroll at Night Club

A video showing two Black sorority members shove a partygoer who walks through their stroll in a club has drawn many opinions on social media about their reactions.

The video, originally posted to TikTok by user @tieunbridges, shows the encounter happening as two sorority members prepare to stroll through a club party.

Sorority members appear to shove woman in the club. (Credit: Tiktok/@tieunbridges)

A female partygoer attempts to walk past them, appearing not to realize that she’s breaking their line formation with their other sorors.

One sorority member pushes her back to where she was initially standing, but the partygoer tries to walk through their line again. At that point, the first woman who pushed her is joined by her soror and both forcefully shove her back again.

It’s unclear where the brief clip of the encounter was recorded.

However, it has sparked discussion online about general club culture and party environments in which people might not be aware of or prepared for Black Greek-letter organizations to stroll versus college party culture.

“She is unaware, and why are they strolling the club?” one person commented.

“Strolling in regular clubs, non Greek related parties is weird. People who don’t know Greek don’t know they can’t break a line,” another comment read.

“Weird & mean girl behavior. No one wanna see y’all stroll in a club,” someone else wrote.

“What if she had to throw up? Had to use the bathroom? The push wasn’t necessary,” another person added.

Others said the interaction would have likely led to an altercation. “They would’ve had to jump me!” said one user.

Strolling is a given at any party or event hosted by a Divine Nine sorority or fraternity.

The performances involve percussive dance techniques like clapping and stomping and often include chants. Strolls are a longstanding tradition for Black Greek-letter organizations at colleges and universities nationwide and serve as a way of showcasing unity, solidarity, and pride.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) are accredited with introducing the choreographed dances to Greek life, which date back to the early 1900s. Each of the nine Black fraternities and sororities who are part of the NPHC have established their own individualized strolls to demonstrate their respective histories, and new members inherit these strolls as a right of passage.