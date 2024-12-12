‘Heartbreak’: Indianapolis Family Left Reeling After Jury Quickly Acquit Officers Who Were Called to Help Black Man Suffering Crisis But Tased and Held Him Down Until His Last Breath

Two Indianapolis police officers were found not guilty of manslaughter and other charges in connection with the death of a Black man who was shocked with a Taser and restrained face down while being handcuffed in 2022.

The jury acquitted officers Adam Ahmad and Steven Sanchez on Dec. 6 after less than three hours of deliberation, making for a stunning conclusion after a five-day trial in the police custody death of Herman Whitfield III, a gifted pianist.

Former officers Adam Ahmad (left) and Steven Sanchez (right) (Credit: IMPD)

The officers went on trial together, with the jury acquitting them on all charges, including one felony count each of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and battery resulting in moderate injury, as well as one misdemeanor battery charge.

in a statement following the verdicts, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears expressed “heartbreak” for Whitfield’s family.

John Kautzman, an attorney for one of the officers, told The Associated Press that the defense team was “very, very pleased” with the verdict, adding that police officers should not be imprisoned for performing their duties.

“We felt that they acted appropriately under very difficult circumstances and we’re really happy they were exonerated,” Kautzman said.

Ahmad, 32, and Sanchez, 35, were indicted by a grand jury in April 2023, following nearly a year of demands from Whitfield’s family for the release of full body camera footage from his encounter with police and calls for the firing of up to six officers involved.

The body camera footage, released in January 2023, captures Whitfield’s final moments during the harrowing encounter with officers.

Throughout the legal process, both officers have remained on administrative duty with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Chief Chris Bailey announced on X that, following refresher training, the officers will return to their regular jobs.

Bailey also expressed remorse for Whitfield’s family and praised Ahmad, Sanchez, and other officers and detectives who testified during the trial for their “professionalism and resilience.”

“Cases like this are deeply difficult, and there are no true winners,” Bailey wrote.

On April 25, 2022, while at his home in Indianapolis, Indiana, Whitfield III experienced a mental health crisis and his parents, Gladys and Herman Whitfield Jr. called for help when his behavior turned unpredictable.

When officers arrived, the situation escalated, with the 389-pound Whitfield III tossing items and officers deploying a Taser. Moments later, as officers held him down on the floor of his parents’ dining room, Whitfield III could be heard screaming, “I can’t breathe.”

Prosecutors claimed at trial that the officers held Whitfield face down longer than needed, with chief trial deputy for the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office Daniel telling the jury,

“Essentially, his heart and lungs could no longer function properly. When they kept him in that position, they did so recklessly.”

Whitfield was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Whitfield’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit on June 22, 2022, claiming excessive force and naming the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the six police officers involved.