‘I Don’t Want a Target on My Child’s Back’: Katie Holmes Goes on Attack, Slams Fake News About Her and Tom Cruise’s ‘Millionaire’ Daughter Suri

Katie Holmes is defending herself for getting into her mama bear mode over her Suri Cruise – whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The 45-year-old recently doubled down on her reaction to debunk a statement regarding her daughter’s financial status after a fan tried to check her for responding in the first place.

In a Dec. 8 post, Holmes posted a screenshot of a Daily Mail article claiming 18-year-old Suri had been able to claim access to her father’s trust fund making her a millionaire.

Katie Holmes has had “enough” with tabloids spreading fake news about her and Tom Cruise’s daughter. (Photos by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The headline of the article, which claimed that Holmes had a trust ready for Suri as well, read “Suri Cruise the millionaire! Tom Cruise’s trust fund has ‘kicked in’ and mom Katie Holmes has one for her too.”

The article claimed that Suri “was allowed to access it when she turned 18 in April. The rest of the money will become available to her once she enters her 30s. The trust fund was carefully constructed so that she does not get all the money at once and becomes overwhelmed.”

Daily Mail also claimed that Holmes had her own trust fund set up for Suri, in order for “her to be well provided for and have a great quality of life.”

But the “Dawson’s Creek” alum said that is far from the truth.

“Completely False. Daily Mail you can stop making stuff up,” she wrote over the post before adding the simple word “Enough” in her caption.

Holmes’ post received over 36,000 likes and over 1,300 comments. Two said, “Good for you @katieholmes it should be against the law” and “Keep doing you Katie. Nobody believes this crap.”

Despite receiving a plethora of comments supporting her response, the actress did receive at least one comment from a fan with a snarkier tone.

“Gosh the hardships you guys face. Hey are you worried if you can pay your rent AND eat this month? No? Yea me either,” the fan wrote, adding two laughing emojis and one of an eyeroll. “I Wish these were my problems.”

The fan added another paragraph of a response to give Holmes some more ”perspective.”

They continued, “And look I get it, I honestly don’t begrudge you for being famous and working hard for your wealth. I know you work hard and problems are problems no matter who you are. I can only assume, but you are a great mom. And anyone can see that. But I mean, big picture dear. A story in a rag media outlet, when there are moms in parts of this world who hope their daughters just survive the day. So Just perspective.”

But that wasn’t all, he had more to say to Holmes in another comment. Responding to his original one he wrote, “also by reposting this you just perpetuate the rumour. And as a seasoned celebrity who would be extremely well versed in media training you would know this so it would almost seem like you want that? But again all this is non of my business.”

Surprisingly out of all of the comments, Holmes responded to this random guy’s. While she didn’t say he was wrong, she also stood by her decision to shut down what she called Daily Mail’s inaccurate story.

“I don’t disagree. But in the world today, I don’t want a target on my child’s back,” said the mother of one. “It’s dangerous.”

Fans also responded to the “All We Had” star on Page Six, saying she did not need to apologize for a “mama lion protecting her cub.”

Yet, one individual decided to bring Holmes’ ex-husband into the fold. One wrote, “Katie – We all know that both of you and Suri are receiving millions from Tom each year, so stop with your play acting as you were not very good at it.”

Cruise has not responded to the allegations made by Daily Mail and it’s unlikely that he will. He and his youngest daughter allegedly have an estranged relationship since he and Holmes got divorced in 2012, six years after tying the knot. Following their split, Holmes was awarded full custody of Suri.

In 2012, Cruise sued Bauer Publishing Company for defamation after they published an article saying he had “abandoned” Suri.

According to Reuters, the “Mission Impossible” star responded at the time saying, “’Has he chosen Scientology over Suri for good? Abandoned by Daddy.’ I mean come on, that is absolutely disgusting. That is absolutely disgusting.”

During the deposition for the suit, Cruise admitted that one of Holmes’ assertions for filing for divorce was partly because of his Scientology religion and wanting to protect their daughter. Cruise also revealed in that deposition that Holmes used to be a part of the religion as well but left after the divorce.

The $50 million lawsuit was dismissed in 2013 but terms of the settlement have been confidentially sealed.