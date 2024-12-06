‘There’s a Lot to Catch You Guys Up On’: Steph Curry’s Sister Sydel Curry-Lee Exposes Why Mother Sonya Is to Blame for Her Third Pregnancy 

Steph Curry’s baby sister Sydel Curry-Lee was confident her family was complete after having two kids. But it seems her mom, Sonya Curry, had other plans. Now expecting her third child, Sydel is teasingly blaming her mother — and maybe some divine intervention —for the unexpected addition to the family.

In an Instagram story shared on Saturday, Nov. 30, a follower asked Sydel what she meant by saying Sonya was at “fault” for her third pregnancy.

Sydel didn’t hold back in her reply.

Sydel Curry-Lee and Steph Curry. (Photo: @sydelcurrylee/Instagram)

“Lol she’s always wanted me to have a third and I was adamant on no no no. But you know what they say about a praying grandmother. Baby 3 will be her 10th grandchild,” she wrote.

For health advocate and podcaster, she could have never imagined that this third pregnancy was going to be part of the plan. Nonetheless, she later revealed it was a welcomed surprise.

In a previous story, she explained that it took her some time to get used to the idea of having another baby.

Sydel Curry playfully blames her mother for her getting pregnant for a third time. (Screenshot from Instagram/@sydelcurrylee)

“…I’m very excited that I’m actually finally able to talk about it,” she shared.

“There’s a lot to catch you guys up on because it’s been about three months of getting used to the idea. Um, it took me a while to get used to the idea. I don’t know if I actually said it on here but we were very much done having kids and so yeah it was a journey to getting used to the idea of getting outnumbered and having three,” she further stated.

The big announcement came in a sweet family video around Thanksgiving.

In the clip, her eldest child, Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee, placed an ornament on their Christmas tree with “Baby Lee #3” written on it. While the video then featured the whole family, the star was Sydel, who proudly showed off her baby bump to the camera.

She reflected on the experience in a heartfelt post, “Thankful to say the least! We are so excited to announce our newest little miracle that we never could have imagined. After experiencing the miracle of IVF, we are now living in the miracle of natural conception due May 2025. Thank you Lord! #LeeForThree #babynumber3.”

This new baby is definitely a miracle child. She and her husband’s first two children were born through IVF. When she and current Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee got married in 2018, they had no idea how challenging it would be get start a family. Then she found out that she was a part of the 10 percent of women in the nation that simply find it hard to get pregnant.

Sydel even told Essence in 2021 that she kept getting tested and noticed that her numbers were not getting better. So, they looked to science to help them start their family. The couple welcomed their first child, Daxon, in 2021, followed by their daughter, Daryn Alicia, in 2023.

But now, just a year after her last birth, she is open to these blessing in her belly and she is incredibly grateful, even as she prepares for another little one before her eldest has started kindergarten.

Fortunately, Sydel has plenty of family support. Her sister-in-law, Ayesha Curry, has shared parenting advice, and her mom Sonya has always been a guiding presence — even if her involvement occasionally leads to playful family drama.

Sonya has been known to share family updates on social media without the permission of her children and that’s a big “no-no” for them.

While promoting her podcast “Raising Fame,” Sonya revealed the delicate balance of being a social media-savvy grandma, “If I post something or something gets out there before they do it, Lord have mercy, I probably won’t ever hold the baby. All three of my children really have a different way of how they handle their social media and exposure to their family.”

Whether she’s sharing photos a little too soon or praying up a storm for another grandbaby, the Curry kids can’t stay mad at Grandma Sonya for long — especially when she’s a wellspring of wisdom (and probably a great go-to babysitter).

Especially Sydel, who seems to have accepted her fate, playfully admitting that her mom’s prayer powers are not to be underestimated.

With two kids on her lap and another on the way, she’s preparing for the ultimate balancing act and a new chapter in her family’s story, knowing Sonya will always be there — prayers, overshares, and all.