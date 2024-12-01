‘I’m Leaving’: Kyrie Irving’s Shocking Phone Call with Agent About Being ‘Traded’ to Los Angeles Lakers Has Fans in a Frenzy

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving recently shook up the internet after he announced that he was being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers during an appearance on Kai Cenat’s ‘Mafiathon 2’ live stream on Twitch.

During the Thanksgiving Day stream, Cenat set the scene for Irving.

“You’re traded over to the Lakers. It’s you, Bron, Bronny, Anthony Davis. You wake up today. You got traded to The Lakers. Here we go.” Cenat proceeds to play somber music, and Irving reaches into his pocket to grab his phone and get in character.

Kyrie Irving enacts what he would do if he got traded to Lakers (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)



He let out a sigh before pretending to answer his phone. “Hello,” he said, adding in a pause before saying, “Yeah, I can talk, bro.”

Pretending to talk to his agent, who is breaking the news to him that he’s been traded, Irving says, “Sh-t went through? Alright. So what’s the next move, bruh? I’m leaving? What time? They said what? It’s gonna be Los Angeles. I understand. Alright.”

Irving continues on with the fake phone call, pretending that an issue arises with his salary.

“How much they paying? The number’s not right,” he said.

Taking brief pauses in between to pretend the agent is responding on the phone, he says, “It’s L.A. What are you talking about? Come on, man, you got to do better than this. So you telling me it’s just not guaranteed. But you know my body, though. You know my résumé.”

“You know what the f-ck I’ve done in this league,” Irving animatedly continued. “You can’t be disrespectful now, man. So you want me to show up tomorrow and you treat me like this? You know what? I’mma make you respect me. I’mma come in there, and I’mma outwork everybody. And this time. No f—ing regrets. I’ll see y’all tomorrow.”

Fans who did not see the full stream for context reacted in shock to viral video clips floating around on TikTok.

One fan asked in response to a clip reposted on Three20 Clip’s page, “Is this real, did he actually get traded?”

Another person commented on Wrohls’ Tiktok page, “Did not get the ESPN notification so I don’t believe it.”

A third wrote, “wish this was real.”

After Irving’s stellar improvisation, Cenat gave him an ovation and celebrated his acting skills.

Irving reminded Cenat that he had some experience acting. In 2018, he was cast in the film “Uncle Drew” as Uncle Drew himself.

“Hold up, but you know I was a main character in a movie. So I had to take some acting classes,” stated Irving.

He later revealed that he took acting classes at Duke University as well, where he played for one year before being drafted.

Over the course of his career, Irving has been traded twice. He was the Cleveland Cavaliers first overall pick in 2011 and won the championship in 2016 with them alongside LeBron James before being traded to the Boston Celtics in 2017.

Then in 2023, he was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to his current home, the Dallas Mavericks.