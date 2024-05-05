‘Not Mr. Swallowed Up’: Fans React to Diddy Posting Video Using Excerpt from One of Bishop T.D. Jakes’ Sermons

Amidst federal raids on the homes of Sean “Diddy” Combs and investigations into allegations stemming from civil lawsuits, the music mogul seems to be turning to faith for solace.

The former Mount Vernon native took to social media to share a message with his fans that urged him to “remain steady” during this challenging period.

‘Unequivocally False and Baseless’: Bishop T.D. Jakes Issues Statement Denouncing Explosive Allegations Linking Him to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for MegaFest 2017 / Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The clip, which features the voice of Bishop T.D. Jakes, who himself faces criticism for his association with the Bad Boy founder, shows him standing arms outstretched on a beach with wind shaking his body.

“Not hysterical. Not frantic. Not anxious. Not fretful,” Jakes can be heard saying. “But steady in the storm. Looks bad. Looks tough but remain steady in the storm.”

Within hours of its post, the “Missing You” chart-topper received close to 10,000 comments, mostly encouraging him to stay strong.

The audio is an excerpt from a 2022 sermon titled “Steady in The Storm” by the Potter’s House cleric.

Jakes skillfully exegeted Luke 8:22-26 and crafted a homiletic that used Jesus’ calming of a storm in Galilee as an example to have faith in the midst of personal tribulation.

The Shade Room posted the video, and many of its followers said the posts made him look guilty or scared.

“Yall always call on Jesus when you caught,” one person wrote. Another added, “The storm you created?”

A third comment said, “He shouldn’t even said nothing we wasn’t even thinking about you this week.”

Others hopped on the fact that Jakes was mentioned in at least one of the lawsuits and as a result has a swirl of controversy around his head, mocking him with the catchphrase “Have you ever been swallowed up?” from one of his other sermons.

“He should have shared the sermon about being SWAAALLOOOWEEDDD UPPP,” one person joked.

“Not Mr. Swallowed Up??” another fan gasped. A different comment suggested that Diddy, “Picked the wrong pastor” to express his belief.

Jakes was referenced in the lawsuit filed by Rodney Jones, a producer on the “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” who accused Diddy of inappropriate, illegal and sexual acts as well as drugging him.

In the complaint, Jones claimed he had proof that Diddy “planned to leverage his relationship with Bishop T.D. Jakes, to soften the impact on his public image of Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit.”

The swift resolution of Cassie’s lawsuit within 24 hours of its filing raised eyebrows and prompted more people to speak out.

Afterward, a video emerged alleging Jakes was in attendance at multiple of Diddy’s notorious gatherings and implicating him in inappropriate behavior with a minor. However, these allegations remain unverified.

Jakes indirectly tackled the swirling rumors about his purported conduct during his Christmas Eve broadcast service.

“Some of you logged in or come in out of concern some of you come in to hear what I’m going to say. All of you who expect me to address a lie, you can log off,” said Jakes, later adding, “I will stand straight up, head up, back straight, and preach the unadulterated and infallible word of God because that is what the pulpit is for.”

While allegations against Jakes remain unverified, legal charges against the Grammy-winning music producer have yet to materialize.