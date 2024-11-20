‘No Remorse, No Emotions’: Family of Georgia Construction Worker Killed In Hit-and-Run Slams Driver’s Apology, Calls for Maximum Sentence After Waiting Three Years for Trial

A trial date has finally been set for the woman accused of fatally hitting a Georgia construction worker with her car three years ago and fleeing the scene.

The worker, 50-year-old Scottie Sherman, was struck in June 2021 while working on a construction project on Buford Highway in the Atlanta suburb of Doraville.

The suspected killer, 24-year-old Alexis Dubose, drove across three lanes of traffic, crashed into the construction zone, and left the scene without stopping, according to Georgia State Patrol investigators. She was taken into custody hours after the fatal crash and charged with felony homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run. She is also accused of reckless driving, speeding, and failure to maintain lane.

Scottie Sheman, left was struck and killed by Alexis Dubose in 2021. (Photos: WSBTV)

She bonded out of jail after her arrest.

On Monday, a DeKalb County judge set her trial date for Dec. 12. She previously turned down a plea bargain of 10 years with four to serve, according to WSB-TV. Her attorney entered a formal plea on her behalf of not guilty.

“Alexis is deeply sorry, deeply remorseful for this tragic, tragic accident,” Dubose’s attorney Max Hirsh said. “She thinks about Scottie Sherman every single day. It goes through her mind and she sends her condolences to the Sherman family and she too is waiting for this to wrap up in court.”

Sherman’s family, who have reportedly attended every one of Dubose’s hearings since the crash, and they’re finding it difficult to trust whether Dubose feels truly regretful for Sherman’s death.

“It just makes me wonder, like wow, you can sit in a room full of this man’s family and look like stone, straight ahead. No remorse, no emotions, no nothing,” Sherman’s sister Kimberly Buckner said. “You hurt us, that was my brother.”

The family hopes Dubose will receive the maximum sentence for the charges. Buckner says they’re “still fighting” and will “always fight” for justice in the case.

“When you know you did something wrong, you should try and do the right things. At least try to correct something in the wrongdoing,” Buckner said.

In Georgia, the maximum sentence for felony vehicular homicide is 15 years in prison. For felony hit-and-run, the maximum sentence is five years.