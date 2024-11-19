‘I Don’t Wanna Be a Karen’: White Neighbor Calls Police on Black Family to Falsely Accuse Them of Smoking Marijuana, Video Shows

A video showing a confrontation between two neighbors in Kennesaw, Georgia, after one called 911 falsely accusing the other of smoking weed in her apartment drew numerous reactions online.

TikTok user @cocochaneljonezz posted multiple videos explaining how her neighbor called the police to report her and her family for allegedly smoking marijuana and assuming that the smell was emanating from their apartment.

A Black woman posted a video on TikTok showing her confrontation with her neighbor, who called the police to falsely accuse the woman and her family of smoking weed in their apartment. (Photos: TikTok/@cocochaneljonezz)

In one video, the brand coach and media coordinator, also known as Coco-Chanel Jonez, walks outside her unit to show a public sign she wrote and posted on an apartment building notifying the unidentified neighbor that she and her family members aren’t smoking.

“So I don’t know what neighbor it is in the area of Kennesaw that’s calling the front office and calling the police about me and my family for smoking, but it’s not us, OK?” Jonez said while pointing to the sign. “I tried to get the information from the front desk and the police, but of course, they don’t wanna disclose the information,” adding that the sign is for “whoever Karen or Kevin or Karenisha.”

She notified viewers that she received multiple warnings, a call from the complex’s main office, and a visit from the police over the report.

Another video shows the 911 caller visiting Jonez’s apartment to confront her. Jonez informs the female neighbor that the marijuana smell isn’t coming from the apartment, but the neighbor isn’t buying it.

“But thank you for having a conversation with us because it is not us,” Jonez tells the neighbor, whose face isn’t seen in the video.

“I don’t believe you,” the neighbor replies.

“Then why the f*** are you at our door?” Jonez questions.

“Because I heard you on your phone talking about it,” the woman answers.

“You heard me on my phone saying that you’re the one that’s calling the police on us, saying that we’re smoking marijuana?” Jonez asked.

“I was told by the front office to call the police,” the woman explained.

“But you called the police on us, and we’re not doing it,” Jonez stated.

As the confrontation becomes heated, Jonez’s husband steps in to mediate and de-escalate the situation, telling the neighbor that the best course of action would have been to pay a visit to their apartment to inquire about the marijuana smell before calling the police.

The neighbor then complains to the husband about the odor, telling him she’s had to cover her air vents and asking him whether he knows which neighbor is smoking. The husband tells her he doesn’t but that she’s welcome to visit their apartment if she smells the odor again.

Finally, the neighbor apologizes.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry and I hear you,” she says. “I don’t wanna be a Karen and call the police on you guys.”

“Well then, don’t,” Jonez’s husband states.

“It was the only thing I could do,” she replies.

“She’s so focused on finding out who it is but sidesteps the danger she put them in,” one person wrote.

“Air travels between apartments, which is why many of them have smoke-free policies. I don’t blame her for complaining, but management should have gotten more involved,” another commenter added.

“Don’t invite her to knock on yalls door. It’ll never stop. It’s not your job to fix her problems,” another viewer commented.

Jonezz posted other videos notifying viewers that the neighbor’s 911 calls resulted in police visits to other apartments in her complex as authorities investigated the marijuana smell.

Videos showing encounters between Black and Brown people and individuals that netizens have deemed “Karens” have surfaced frequently in recent years. The term “Karen” points to a person, typically a white woman, who calls the police to either report people for minor infractions or to falsely accuse them of an offense.