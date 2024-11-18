‘Never Have I Seen Sushi Behave That Way’: Frightening Claim of ‘Something Moving’ In Keith Lee’s Food Forces Closure of Popular Seattle Sushi Bar 

Popular food critic Keith Lee, 28, is back in the news over health concerns after his experience at a Seattle restaurant.

On Nov. 10, Lee uploaded a mostly positive video review for the FOB Sushi Bar to his TikTok page. The Las Vegas native spent $15 on salmon nigiri, spicy salmon belly, sashimi, and other items.

“It has been one of the most recommended places since we’ve been here,” the internet celebrity told his followers. He then explained FOB Sushi Bar sells its buffet-style meals by the pound.

Seattle sushi bar temporarily closed down after fans of social media influencer Keith Lee noticed “something moving” in his food during his video review of the restaurant. (Photo: keith_lee125/Instagram)

Lee continued, “They have over 30 different options, but the only thing for me is that I have a shellfish allergy, so most of the options that they had was fully contained with shellfish, but I still managed to get like 10 pieces.”

He also noted that the “rice was overcooked” but other items tasted “fresher and way snappier.”

Despite his enthusiasm, people in the comment section of his TikTok post noticed something strange about the sushi Lee ordered. Viewers claimed they saw a living creature in his meal.

“Nah, that fish definitely moved at 1:50 [timemark of Lee’s video],” one person wrote. Likewise, another TikTok user added, “Nooo there was a worm in one of them.”

The alleged parasite in Lee’s food made fans worry that he might get sick. For instance, someone commented, “Keith please tell us you’re okay this is my biggest fear.”

Following the online outrage from Lee’s viral clip, FOB Sushi Bar addressed the unease about its food on Instagram.

“We were honored to recently welcome Keith Lee to FOB Sushi and are incredibly grateful for his visit and the support from everyone who has stopped by,” read FOB Sushi Bar’s statement.

It continued, “Recently a video has been circulating online that claims worms were found in our sashimi. We want to address this claim directly and assure you that it is entirely false.”

The FOB Sushi Bar Instagram post also stated, “Regarding the video, the movement observed in the fish may result from natural elasticity or the pressure of chopsticks when applied to its structure.”

FOB Sushi Bar released a statement following allegations social media users saw a worm in food Keith Lee bought from the restaurant. (Photo: fobsushibar/Instagram)

In a second TikTok video shared on Nov. 17, Lee responded to the worried reactions to his FOB Sushi Bar outing.

“Somebody slowed the video down and it did appear that something moved,” Lee said. “One thousand percent transparency, I didn’t see anything until somebody pointed it out.”

“I can’t confirm or deny what it was,” he added. “But I can confirm I am OK. I appreciate the people who actually did reach out and was worried about me. I’m alright.”

Lee explained he made a follow-up video because another FOB Sushi Bar customer was apparently hospitalized. Reports of a customer needing medical care have not been confirmed.

In addition, the former mixed martial artist responded to the establishment’s public statement.

“For the restaurant to post a statement indicating that me holding the sushi or chopsticks a certain way is why the sushi moved, I personally don’t agree with it.”

The Detroit-born internet personality also called on FOB Sushi Bar to take accountability for possible wrongdoing.

Following days of scrutiny, FOB Sushi Bar announced the closure of its Seattle and Bellevue locations on Nov. 18, citing “food safety concerns.”

“Your health and safety are our highest priorities. We are conducting a thorough investigation to address the situation and will take all necessary measures to prevent it from happening again,” the FOB Sushi Team wrote.

There were mixed reactions in FOB Sushi’s comment section to the announcement of shutdowns. Some supporters blamed Lee for hurting the small business while others called out the restaurant.

FOB Sushi Bar announced the closure of multiple locations following allegations social media saw a worm in food Keith Lee bought from the restaurant. (Photo: fobsushibar/Instagram)

“This is sad. It was so obviously not a worm. It’s the same color as the fish,” one person argued. Another person replied, “I’ve never seen sushi bend and move on its own without being manipulated personally.”

Someone offered FOB Sushi Bar advice by posting, “Maybe change the concept from buffet line to traditional sushi bars, I mean they do that for a reason.”

Commenters also had a lot to say about FOB Sushi owners initially blaming the way Lee held his chopsticks for why their sushi seemed to be moving.

“Shutting down your whole chain to investigate your chopsticks, huh? Crazy work,” someone joked. One of the replies to that comment read, “They just went out bad.”

Restaurant co-owner Vincent Chen previously praised Lee for causing such a spike in profit by doubling sales after his review.

“I think this is called the ‘Keith Lee Effect,’” Chen told King 5. “People are just like coming in from everywhere. … I saw that somebody is like driving an hour drive to try us out.”

According to local outlet King 5, FOB Sushi Bar received a Satisfactory rating when inspected by the Washington State Department of Health in January 2024. No health violations were found at the time.