‘Why You Mad Because Y’all Food Nasty’: Keith Lee Faces Death Threats from D.C. Rapper Over Bad Restaurant Reviews, Fans Rush to His Defense  

‘Why You Mad Because Y’all Food Nasty’: Keith Lee Death Threats from D.C. Rapper after dmv tour over bad reviews

Keith Lee, 27, is facing threats from a local after his latest food tour left locals in an uproar. The popular food critic traveled to the DMV area for his latest taste testings, but his negative reactions to some of the local establishments angered residents.

After stopping by a dozen restaurants during his trip, Lee opted to scrap many of his video reviews due to poor customer service and bad reccommendations. He explained, “We made a decision as a family and a team, and also a personal decision, to not post most of them.”

Food critic Keith Lee’s taste test tour of the Washington, DC area was marred with controversy. (Photo: @keith_lee125/Instagram)

The Las Vegas-based internet personality continued, “Out of those twelve, I probably only have one or two more that I will post. The reason for that? A lot of those videos, in my opinion, aren’t constructive at all.”

Washington, D.C. native and rapper Ant Glizzy took offense to Lee’s unfavorable critiques of his hometown’s cuisine. The “Having Fun” artist seemed to threaten the former mixed martial artist online.

“Tell Keith Lee show his location, when he come back ima review his life,” Ant Glizzy wrote on X on Aug. 28. That post amassed over 5 million views and over 30,000 likes on the platform.

Tell Keith lee show his location when he come back ima review his life 💯 — Ant Glizzy (@BarbarasonGMG) August 28, 2024

While some X users liked Ant Glizzy’s comments, other X users blasted him for targeting Lee. For example, one person shot back, “Why you mad [because] y’all food nasty?”

Another person replied, “This might be [the] top 3 corniest s–t I’ve seen on this app.” Someone else tweeted, “Crashing out over another man’s taste buds is crazy. Besides, he’ll probably beat yo ass.”

Ant Glizzy did not stop with one tweet directed at Lee over his remarks about DMV restaurants. The 32-year-old “Im Just The Messenger” mixtape creator returned to X for another round of attacks.

In addition, he shared footage of Lee losing to Jornel Lugo at the Bellator 265 event in Aug. 2021. His X caption read, “KEITH LEE RATE THIS ASS WHOPPING 1 Out Of 10.”

Ant Glizzy’s tactic of mentioning fighting backfired as Keith Lee supporters began reposting Glizzy’s loss to Instagram comedian Davy Ruffin by a TKO in a 2023 unsanctioned boxing match.

He got choked by a professional fighter yet here you are getting knocked tf out by a bum 😂



pic.twitter.com/8zlk6dc9VB — cotydankh (@CotyMMA) August 29, 2024

“Boy you got yo a— knocked out, you fight like a lil girl,” the @DaRealSkeet X account posted. Plus, @CotyMMA slammed Glizzy by writing, “He got choked by a professional fighter yet here you are getting knocked [the f–k] out by a bum.”

One X user questioned why Glizzy brought up Keith Lee’s MMA win-loss record in response to his DMV food tour, asking, “Now, what this gotta do wit ya’ yall nasty a— food?”

Ant Glizzy spoke about the boxing match against Davy Ruffin during a 2023 interview with Say Cheese. After initially acknowledging Ruffin beat him in the match, Glizzy said, “I won the fight… My plan was to go there and take a knee and just get the $20,000.”

In addition, Ant Glizzy aimed at Keith Lee in an 11-minute YouTube video.” His theory is that Lee was still upset about a mishap with another Washington native, Taraji P. Henson, and took his animosity out on the entire city.

While hosting the 2024 BET Awards in June, Henson mistakenly referred to social media influencer Jordan Howlett as Keith Lee. The mix-up led to Lee posting, then deleting, a TikTok video trolling the actress’ error. In response, Henson suggested Lee’s ego was bruised, though he blamed BET’s production for the blunder.

“He don’t like her and he is on get-back ’cause she hurt his feelings in some type of way,” Glizzy alleged about Lee and Henson. “So I guess when he comes back to Washington, DC on his food tour, he gonna get her back for whatever they got going on.”

Ant Glizzy’s internet jabs at Keith Lee were not the only controversy to emerge from Lee’s DMV trip. The Soul Wingz restaurant found itself in the middle of a social media firestorm following the establishment’s request for Lee to stop by the NW DC spot.

Found the plates Keith Lee posted. The pics came from Google reviews. Who suggested this place??!! I’ve never heard of them until now. pic.twitter.com/H0SCj24rei — DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) August 27, 2024

As part of his video explaining the lack of more DMV reviews, Lee shared photos of food from the unnamed locations he chose not to publicly review. It appeared one of those images was from Google reviews of Soul Wingz.

However, Soul Wingz insisted Keith Lee never ate their food. The restaurant claimed on Instagram it did not need the exposure but admitted the pictures on Google were connected to the business.

“Those pictures are from our reviews as far as the red plate I posted the picture on our Instagram and said this is how the chef eats when we don’t know what to eat. We definitely don’t serve our food on plates,” Soul Wingz stated.

The statement continued, “The other plate is ours as well but we have over 500 better pictures he could have chose from so I will never deny those are our pictures. Because of who he is it’s not a fair representation of us or what we do and what we offer.”

This statement from Keith Lee regarding a business that he didn’t eat at but took their marketing photos from online and posted them in one of his clarification videos is wild… pic.twitter.com/n4mXsgqXDK — Washingtonian Problems (@WashProbs) August 28, 2024

Lee addressed the situation involving Soul Wingz on his Instagram Story. The Washingtonian Problems page on X reposted Lee’s message which included him owning up to using images from Google.

“We looked them up on Google and those photos that I posted were some of the first ones to pop up,” Lee wrote. The Detroit-born influencer also admitted he never went to Soul Wingz during his visit.

He also offered advice to Soul Wingz by writing, “As you stated, that doesn’t represent the food you serve so if reaching a new audience is a goal, I would personally look at removing any photos that does not represent your business to your standards.”

Keith Lee rose to national prominence as a food critic in 2021. The so-called “Keith Lee Effect” received coverage from outlets like The Washington Post as his TikTok account grew to 16.5 million followers. He has an additional 2.3 million followers on Instagram.