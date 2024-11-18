‘You Don’t Like Us’: Donald Trump Supporter Hurls Racial Slur, Claims Gun Control Law Is Retaliation Against White People Who Voted for the President-Elect During Michigan Senate Hearing

White grievance, amplified and exploited by President-elect Donald Trump, continues to rear its irrational head, and not just on issues related to race.

In Michigan, a contentious debate over whether to expand a ban on the concealed carry of firearms in the state Capitol was hijacked Thursday by a gun advocate and far-right provocateur who dropped the N-word during public comments on the legislation.

Avi Rachlin, whose X feed is replete with misplaced victimhood and racist tropes, argued the bill, which would expand the ban to lawmaker’s offices, unfairly targets whites.

Avi Rachlin speaks during a Michigan Senate hearing. (Photo: X/avsterbone)

“It is racial, because the people who carry in the Capitol are primarily white people who have [concealed pistol licenses], are primarily white, and this is retaliation for the only demographic that overwhelmingly voted to support Donald Trump,” Rachlin said. “And that is why it is being taken out on us, because you don’t like us. And that’s how it is.”

Legislation aimed at gun violence should instead focus on “the people who bring guns into communities and shoot people like where I live in Detroit and where you represent Stephanie Chang, which are overwhelmingly 13-44 year old Sub-Saharan African n—–s,” Rachlin said to state Sen. Chang, who presided over the hearing as chair of the Michigan Committee on Civil Rights, Judiciary and Public Safety.

Here is my full testimony on SB 857 & SB 858 which prohibit White people from carrying firearms in the People’s House. pic.twitter.com/hOq4P1mYwj — avsterbone (@avsterbone) November 14, 2024

“The idea that this is aimed at white people – I know so many different groups from minority communities that are armed, that carry concealed – it’s just a ridiculous argument,” responded Republican state Sen. Jim Runstead.

Rachlin’s microphone was cut as senators from both parties condemned his use of the racist language.

“The term that you used is inappropriate, and it will not get you anywhere with this Legislature,” said Republican state Sen. Ruth Johnson.

Democratic state Sen. Erika Geiss, who chairs the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus, described the episode as “shocking.”

“And it is sad in 2024 we have to deal with these issues,” she said.

In an interview with Fox 2 in Detroit following the hearing, Chang said Richlin’s use of the epithet shows we do not yet live in a “post-racial society.”

“We were all horrified,” she said. “He was basically insinuating gun violence was because of Black folks. Obviously, that is a very problematic and racist statement. I hope this can be a lesson to folks who are watching that we have a lot to do to combat racism in this society.”

Richlin defended using the racial slur, telling Fox 2, “It segregates (the violent offenders) from the Black people who don’t do anything.”

While his use of the N-word attracted most of the attention, Richlin’s remarks prior to that should be just as concerning, as white victimhood is poised to emerge as a pillar of Trump’s agenda.

As Axios reported in April, close allies of the president want to “dramatically change the government’s interpretation of Civil Rights-era laws to focus on ‘anti-white racism’ rather than discrimination against people of color.”

Already this week, the president-elect announced his plan to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in America’s colleges and universities that includes a provision requiring financial restitution for those allegedly harmed by such programs — “reparations for white people,” as some have dubbed it.

Trump’s Justice Department is also expected to work to end or at least curb programs in government and corporate America created to provide more opportunities for people victimized by white racism, along with more recent initiatives that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.