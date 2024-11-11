‘She’s Clearly Taunting Savannah’: Lebron James Fan Shredded After She Post Videos Claiming the NBA Star was Watching Her During Several Games 

Fans are calling out an obsessive fan of NBA superstar LeBron James after she alleged that she constantly catches the NBA superstar gazing at her during games.

It’s unclear if the woman is trolling for likes on TikTok or if she’s serious, but her “weird” behavior is enough for fans to send her warnings.

Danielle Holmes, 34, recently shared a recap of her attending the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game at the FedExForum in Tennessee on Nov. 6.

LeBron played 35 minutes and scored 39 points in the game despite the Lakers losing to the Grizzlies 131 to 114. Jaren Jackson Jr., Jaylen Wells, and Ja Morant each put up 20 points for Memphis.

“My seat was right next to where he sits on the bench. But I don’t think he noticed me right here because I had my glasses on,” Holmes said about LeBron in her TikTok video.

The jewelry designer added, “Look how close we were together. I was sitting next to the LeBron James.”

“Did he not just stare in my eyes?” Holmes asked about LeBron. “I don’t know. Maybe I’m tripping.”

Holmes also pointed out that LeBron’s oldest son and Lakers teammate, 20-year-old LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., played that night. Bronny had two points in five minutes of action.

The TikTok clip ended with her saying, “I swear by now, I’m like an official member of the James family.”

Self-described e-commerce entrepreneur Danielle Holmes claimed she was only trolling after posting a video claiming NBA legend LeBron James is watching her during his games. (Photo: daniellleholmes/Instagram; kingjames/Instagram)

Holmes captioned her post, “I sound stuffy because I’m sick! But I swear he knows me! Lol, what yall think? Lol.”

Other TikTok users shared their thoughts on what Holmes had to say about seeing LeBron James at the NBA game in Memphis.

For instance, one person on the social networking platform wrote, “Girl, he [is] wondering why you [are] recording him like a documentary.”

Holmes replied, “To make another video to go viral lol. It worked lol. This like my 3rd video doing the same thing. Y’all run it up every time lol.”

Female Fan Says That Lebron James Is Going To Recognize Her At Every Time😳 pic.twitter.com/bpaNXdtLAy — Raphousetv (RHTV) MEDIA 🔌 (@raphousemedia) November 9, 2024

Another person on the app commented, “He [is] telling security to be ready to escort u out. He been seeing these videos.”

Holmes wrote back, “They better not, I make GOOD money when I troll him like this lol. These courtside seats ain’t free lol!”

A third person joked, “This [is] like stalking a lil.” Holmes responded, “Listen, the way y’all ran this video up, I made $13,000 today [off] this lol. Y’ALL done paid for my ticket to the next game lol I gotta keep this going.”

When someone suggested Holmes was joking about having a romantic connection with LeBron, she replied, “We love a man that understands satire lol.”

Another person still in disbelief said, “Nah… These dudes aren’t as smart as y’all like to think they are. You’re telling me that in the pantheon of great NBA players, LeBron James is the ONLY one who stayed faithful to his wife? No… She’s clearly taunting Savannah at this point. The real question is why she feels so empowered to do it.”

This was not the first time Holmes uploaded footage to her social media accounts while attending an NBA game. She’s also captured footage of LeBron and members of his family.

In Jan. 2023, she posted a TikTok video of the four-time NBA champion playing on the court, noting she sat in $5,000 courtside seats with a friend. She even wrote the words, “When TikTok found him but he’s married with kids” over another video of LeBron at a Denver Nuggets game only this time he wasn’t playing.

A month later, she caught another clip of LeBron talking with his wife, Savannah James, while the mother of three sat courtside in Los Angeles doing their signature couple’s handshake.

Holmes reposted that same video of LeBron and Savannah in Nov. 2023. Her caption read, “In honor of the 2023 NBA season, had to RP this. SOOO happy to have caught this [on camera] that night.”

Fans on X were equally stunned at the woman’s bold behavior online. “She a stalker she even dressing like his wife. He needs to get a restraining order,” said one person as another wrote, “Savannah looks like she fight. She better be careful.”

LeBron, 39, married Savannah, 38, in Sept. 2013, in San Diego, California. They first met in high school through mutual friends.

Savannah gave birth to Bronny in October 2004. Bronny’s brother, Bryce James, was born in June 2007. Their only sister, Zhuri James, arrived in October 2014.

LeBron, Savannah, and their children appeared in Netflix’s “Starting 5” docuseries which premiered on Oct. 9, 2024. Fellow NBA players Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, Domantas Sabonis, and Jayson Tatum starred in “Starting 5” too.

After playing intermittently for the USC Trojans men’s basketball team in college, Bronny joined his dad on the Lakers for the 2024-2025 NBA season. They became the first active father-son duo in the league.