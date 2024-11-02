‘You Read the Law!’: White Florida Man Wearing MAGA Hat Clashes with Poll Worker After Refusing to Prove His Dog Is a Service Animal

Three things you can count on when voting in person in 2024: Casting a ballot, getting a sticker proving it and witnessing an altercation.

Okay, so the fights aren’t guaranteed. But in this tightly contested election with so much at stake, nerves are frayed and fuses are short. And with Republican nominee Donald Trump already alleging ballot chicanery, it’s no wonder we’re seeing more heated confrontations at precincts around the country.

In Florida, Tiktok user picassomylove captured a tense argument between a white voter who appeared to be wearing a MAGA hat and a Black poll worker.

Trump supporter get into heated confrontation over service animal. (Credit: TikTok Video Screengrab)

What took centerstage however, was not his MAGA hat but his four-legged friend. The unidentified male voter had brought his service dog to a voting center in Miami. He’s stopped by a female poll worker who asks for an ID for the animal.

“That is wrong, you read the law,” the man states.

“No, you read the law,” the poll worker retorts. Adding, “We’re going to see when the cops come.”

The man continues in line. “You’re not going in there,” she tells him.

“I’m going in,” he insists.

“What she got is nonsense,” he adds referring to a set of papers in the woman’s hands.

The yelling and finger pointing continues before a law enforcement officer intervenes. The man tells him the pet is his “personal dog for heart pressure.”

Eventually, the cop calms both parties and gets the woman to allow him to hold the dog while he votes. He and the dog showed the most restraint.

Legally, the pooch’s owner appears to be in the right.

In Florida, service animals are defined as pets that are trained to work or perform tasks for someone with a disability. They are allowed in all public accommodations, including voting centers, with or without an ID. Emotional support animals are not afforded such protections.

It’s possible the poll worker thought the dog was there for emotional support, as the man had no obvious physical disabilities.

“Even if it’s questionable, you can’t ask about if a service animal is certified or for an ID,” said one commenter. “You can ask if it’s a service dog and tasks served but that’s it.”

Public sympathies seemed to lie with the pooch while others assumed the argument would have been over the hat.

“I work for a state agency and we cannot ask for documentation. we can ask if they are a service dog and that’s it,” a viewer pointed out.

“Wait, so they dog needed ID but we don’t” asked one confused commenter.

“Oh I thought it was about the hat,” added another.