‘Who Impregnated This Little Girl?’: Former Disney Star Skai Jackson Flooded with Backlash Over Rumored Pregnancy After Fans Seemingly Identify Her Boyfriend

It looks like congratulations may be in order for 22-year-old Skai Jackson. After months of speculation that the former Disney channel star might be pregnant, new photos have emerged that seemingly confirm the rumors.

On Oct. 28, Jackson was spotted running errands in Los Angeles while wearing shorts, a white top, a gray and white flannel, and a hot pink bonnet. The 22-year-old appeared to be on the phone in some of the photos while holding her belly. In other pictures, her flannel was slightly open, showing what seemed to be a baby bump.

Fans reacted to the news with disappointment that the paparazzi aired out Jackson’s secret that she would be becoming a mother for the first time.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Skai Jackson attends the premiere of Netflix’s “I Am Not Okay With This” at The London West Hollywood on February 25, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

“I really hate that we’re in an era where people’s pregnancies are announced via ghetto news agency and not on on the persons own time and way,” an X user tweeted.

Other fans expressed disappointment in the alleged young mother’s choices.

“Another young girl pregnant by a bum. Sad,” one person wrote.

“Why all these young women getting pregnant… like this frying me so bad yall supposed to be in ur prime,” a second person wrote one commenter.

A second person simply asked, “Who impregnated this little girl?” before adding, “Like I’m so annoyed.”

The Shade Room was the first outlet to reveal photos to its followers on Instagram. However, the sentiment about Jackson’s alleged pregnancy was mixed, with some calling for the young star’s right to privacy.

“The fact that y’all be violating pregnant women privacy is a bit scary to me…i just feel like some stuff should be off limits,” said one user.

Someone else wrote, “Dressed like she wants to be unbothered, but here they are bothering her.”

But a third person reminded fans that Jackson had already confirmed the news months ago. They wrote, “She said she was pregnant when they locked her up. What’s the confusion?”

“Women seriously need to be so stingy with their womb her baby daddy isn’t even all that sane, like?? this is sad,” said another commenter.

The rumored father of Jackson’s child is a young man that goes by the nickname “Networkk Yerkk.” Information about “Yerkk” is scarce, other than he hails from Cincinnati, Ohio, and also goes by the name “Yerkky Yerkky.”

In August, Jackson was arrested for a domestic battery incident with her boyfriend. Security camera footage showed Jackson pushing her boyfriend multiple times. Jackson denied any physical altercation occurred and claimed she was “happily engaged and expecting a baby.” The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office dropped the domestic battery charges against Jackson in September.

This is Skai Jackson’s baby daddy…. pic.twitter.com/XMMMyGz3Ci — Banjee Barbie 🍉🇵🇸 (@BoujeeNBanjee) October 28, 2024

This is not the only scrutiny Jackson has been under this year. Back in May, she and her mother did a photo shoot for Deeper Than Hair Magazine, where both of the ladies wore Calvin Klein bras and underwear. While the “Jessie” star was pantless, wearing a denim jacket over her bra, her mom wore pants rather than a jacket.

Some fans cheered the mother-daughter duo on. However, other fans felt the photos were inappropriate and cringe, with Jackson wearing just underwear in a photo shoot with her mother.

Neither have responded to the negative feedback.