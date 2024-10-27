Five Virginia Deputies Fired After They ‘Beat’ Black Man ‘Until He Had a Medical Emergency,’ Less Than 30 Minutes After He Was Booked In Jail for Trespassing

Five Virginia deputies have been fired from their jobs after the death of an inmate who died while being restrained was ruled a homicide.

Authorities say 34-year-old Rolin Hill died in June while he was being booked into Virginia Beach Correctional Center by multiple deputies just days after being arrested on charges of trespassing, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Rolin Hill, 34, died after being restrained by deputies at a Virginia Beach jail. Five deputies were fired after a medical examiner ruled Hill’s death a homicide. (Photos: Screenshots/The Virginian-Pilot, WAVY)

According to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, Hill was being “uncooperative and combative” during the booking process and had to be restrained. The Virginian-Pilot reported that less than half an hour after he arrived at the jail, he suffered a medical emergency and had to be rushed to a local hospital. He died six days later.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Hill died from “positional and mechanical asphyxia due to restraint with neck and torso compression.”

The sheriff’s office released a statement saying that the deputies involved in Hill’s booking have been fired.

“Based on updates from the Virginia State Police in the Rolin Hill case, deputies of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office involved in this incident are no longer employees of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Rocky Holcomb stated.

Right after Hill died, two of his friends spoke out in opposition to what authorities initially released about the 34-year-old’s death in June.

“What the family thinks … there was more than four deputies that were fighting with him, and they said he was being combative, and I believe that they beat him until he had a medical emergency, and then they felt they had to deal with it as they saw fit afterwards, which was not the correct way,” one person who knew Hill told WAVY.

Those close to Hill said he was slight in stature and recalled his challenges with his mental health.

“They said he was combative. So, if he was considered combative as far as his stature, it shouldn’t take five deputies to hold this man down,” Hill’s friend said. “He did not have anything other than his every once in a while … mental issues, and that was checked into.”

The case remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. No arrests have been made for Hill’s killing, and no charges have been filed at this time.

“We are aware of the cause of death and the fact that those five deputies are no longer employed by the Sheriff’s Office,” the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office told WAVY. The results of the Sheriff’s internal investigation do not impact the independent criminal investigation being conducted by the Virginia State Police and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. This office has been in contact with the Virginia State Police since the start of this investigation. Once the VSP turn over their report, we will thoroughly review it. We ask for the public’s patience throughout our continued investigation and will share an update at the conclusion of our review.”

The Virginia Beach NAACP also released a statement, saying they “continue to stand with the family of Rolin Hill and call for justice and transparency.”

“Although the medical examiner has confirmed that the death of Hill was a homicide, the Virginia State police continues to investigate this incident and no charges have been issued,” the statement read. We await the final findings of the report and hope that those who participated in this crime will be held accountable up to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to an obituary run by The Pilot, Hill was a sports fan whose favorite professional teams were the Atlanta Braves, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Phoenix Suns. He earned the Eagle Scout badge in his youth and liked to surf, hang out at the beach, and spend time with his family.

“Rolin went on to do one more amazing final act; he donated his heart, his liver and kidneys that saved four other people’s lives,” the obituary reads. “Mental health in America is still a major issue. In remembrance of Rolin his family asks that you would contribute to any mental health foundation.”