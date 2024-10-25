‘Put a Shirt on Please!’: Russell Simmons’ Topless Thirst Trap Backfires as Fans Can’t Help but Zoom In on His ‘Melting’ Midsection

Russell Simmons is showing his followers what wonders a consistent routine can do to one’s body.

On Friday, the Def Jam Records founder uploaded a photo of himself shirtless, with gym shorts on and a cap to show off his physique after doing “daily routines” and ridding his life of any certain toxicities.

In the caption, the 67-year-old broke down some of his practices, such as daily ice baths every morning, meditation two times a day, yoga, and going to the gym.

“I have learned to appreciate the excitement of choosing only healthy food that has medicinal properties and avoiding toxic food and people (love everyone but hang w/ those who lift u up,” he wrote in his caption on Instagram.

Many people who know Simmons are aware that he’s been living a holistic lifestyle for a while. He began cutting out animal products in his diet and was introduced to yoga in the 1990s. He’s also written a few books on the subject to give readers a guide on how to improve their life as well as living in another country.

Russell Simmons birthday post goes left when fans zoom in on his aging body. (Pictured: @unclerush/Instagram)

“I introduced ideas and practices to my life over the years. basically, I believe one thing at a time is the easy way, and before you know it, you will begin to build a life of abundance,” the New York native continued.

“I’m obviously still a work in progress but I learned be gentle w/ myself and to master one thing at a time… choose ONE thing to make u grow do it until its habit, then choose another and another God will appreciate ur efforts and support you,” Simmons further explained.

“I PROMISE i have written 5 books on health happiness and spirituality God is always reminding me and you for that matter to be obediant live up to the promises, to try to remember to remember to walk the path that’s laid out in your heart and in scriptures #cryotherapy daily.”

Many fans couldn’t help but look past the seemingly wholesome caption due to being distracted by Simmons’ thirst trap photo. Some noticed that loose hanging skin the father-of-two has developed since going dropping some weight over the years.

“Thirst trappin at that big age is wild but go awf Unc,” said one person in his comment section. Another said, “You are not in topless shape. No need for that pic,” while a third responded, “HEY PUT A SHIRT ON PLEASE.”

Another said, “Now I know damn well they make shirts in Bali. Cover up them tiddays Rush!!!!”

One of his defenders attempted to shut down the criticism, writing, “Looking healthier than half these haters who are half his age!!!”

The Neighborhood Talk reposted the photo on their Instagram page and fans went in with their jokes. One person said, “When the candle start to melt.”

A second person commented, “He look like whatever they said he did, he did it.”

Simmons, who has been living in Bali since 2018, moved there shortly after he began receiving sexual assault and rape allegations from several different women in 2017. Since then, other women have come forward, but Simmons has adamantly denied any wrongdoing. To further bolster this claim, in last year’s interview with “In Depth with Graham Bensinger,” Simmons revealed that he had taken nine lie detector tests.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Simmons owes three women a sum of a little over $3 million dollars after failing to pay them by Oct. 1 to resolve previous settlements. The three women filed documents known as confessions of judgments in court the next day to force Simmons to pay.