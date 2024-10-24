‘Anybody Else Would’ve Been Tased or Shot’: White Woman Throws Temper Tantrum After Cops Refuse to Let Her Leave Accident Scene to Deliver Food, Video Shows

A bodycam of over two minutes has revealed a white woman yelling at police officers in a deranged manner as law enforcement was trying to calm her down to get information about the car accident she had been involved in.

In the TikTok post from about a week ago, the woman constantly blared at the cops who arrived at the scene of the crash, telling them that she was “in the middle of an order” as they continuously tried to convince her to stay at the scene.

Numerous users on the app commented on the clip, noting how the heated interaction that happened on Sept. 25, 2023, in Marshfield, Wisconsin, went on “entirely too long.”

Despite law enforcement letting the woman have a temper tantrum for an extended amount of time, Kayla was ultimately charged with disorderly conduct for her behavior, according to Lens Of Law – Police Bodycam Videos on YouTube.

“I have food in my car,” an officer’s body camera captured her straining at the top of her lungs in his face before getting even louder. “I have food in my car!”

A different angle showed a cop telling her that she “needs to calm down” as the woman, who was later revealed to be named Kayla, yelled and waved her hands around in front of him while another officer chimed in, also requesting that she calm down despite her screaming over them.

She was completely non-compliant with their orders as the police asked her to stand in a certain spot while she stormed off and told them: “Leave me alone.”

Kayla ran off and paced back and forth, talking on the phone and telling someone, “You need to f-cking get here.”

At that time, police officers even dismissed someone else in the area who asked, with a confused and calm tone, if they could leave – all the while, the distraught delivery driver continued to pace up and down a sidewalk while talking to someone on the phone with a tense demeanor.

The other woman who was allowed to leave may have been the third driver involved in the accident, as the bodycam footage showed an officer walking up to a motorist behind the wheel of a pickup truck that was pulled over to the side of the road before asking him what happened.

“The light turned (green), there was a car in front of me and all of a sudden, I got hit from behind,” he quickly explained while still sitting in his vehicle. “And then I pulled over here.”

While officers approached Kayla, using her name, attempting to get her side of the story, she was still pacing the sidewalk, shrieking at someone on the phone.

“Dude, these cops are pissing me the f-ck off,” she screamed.

As she said that, Kayla tried to walk toward her car and an officer simply told her that she wasn’t going anywhere before she snatched her arm away from him and darted in the other direction.

He repeated himself with a laugh, telling her she wasn’t allowed to go anywhere.

At that point, the cop tells Kayla that he will detain her before she yells at him to stop.

The officer even asked her politely why she was running away from him every time he approached her.

“He wouldn’t f-cking let – it was a green light,” she roared back. “He didn’t even go!”

The cop continued to try to calm her by saying, “Hey,” a couple of times as she screeched with anger, and he went on to softly tell her that the situation was an accident.

“Why are you yelling,” the police officer asked her as she huffed off. “Why are you freaking out?”

As he informed her, again, that she wasn’t going anywhere because of her walking off, the cop asked for assistance from another law enforcement personnel.

That’s when she began to exaggerate the truth while talking on the phone in an unprovoked, frightened manner.

“You need to get here now,” Kayla said on the phone. “These cops, they’re pinning me to a corner.”

Two officers stood around the area she was in, on the sidewalk, but no one had touched or restrained her in any way, according to the bodycam recording.

They went on to tell Kayla that they were simply trying to gather information from her about the crash.

“So we can get you out of here,” one of the cops added.

Holding her head in distress, still walking away from the police, Kayla declared that her car was “f-cked.”

She told the officers that she just wanted to see if it would start up due to its condition as she quickly walked over to her driver-side door.

“You’re not starting your car,” an officer said while trying to take Kayla’s hand off of her door handle.

Still frenzied, it wasn’t until then that she began to apologize as she fell to the ground, though the cop had already backed away from her.

While sitting on the ground next to her car, on the road where vehicles were passing by, she hollered, “Please get here, please! The cops are trying to arrest me,” though the police immediately assured her they didn’t come on to the scene of the accident to arrest her.

Kayla resorted to wailing without words before the two cops simply looked at each other with puzzled expressions.

In between shrieks, they tried to ask her if she’d move from sitting in the road, to which she said she would not.

As Kayla repeatedly bawled at someone she was talking to on the phone, telling them to “get here now,” the officers told her they were only there to conduct an accident investigation.

“This could be solved very-” a cop started before she cut him off, telling him, “F-ck off!”

Once a cop whispered to the other that they would have to arrest her, she cursed while saying that she didn’t do anything, while standing up and trying to get into her automobile again.

While she shrilled loudly, the officers begged her to get out of the street before she belted “f-ck,” in their direction.

Lots of viewers commented about how the police officers continued to look at each other with befuddled looks.

“The fact they just let her go about her business is [crazy],” someone added.“Anybody else would’ve been tased or shot,” a user responded.

“She’s white,” another person stated in the comments in response. “She can get away with it.”

The viral traffic crash incident wasn’t Kayla’s first incident caught on Marshfield, Wisconsin police bodycams either, as Lens Of Law – Police Bodycam Videos shared another clip of the woman in March of 2023.

She reportedly made a 911 call requesting urgent assistance without giving any information about the circumstances or reasoning despite a man yelling in the background while she was on the phone with emergency personnel.

Officers tracked her by her phone, but when they arrived, Kayla wouldn’t open the door, so they called the woman’s number to let her know they had to come out to make sure everything was OK and, over the phone, she simply told them everything was fine.

The cops refused to leave and continued to knock on the door until she answered. Kayla answered the door hastily, telling the officers she had to go to work, wasn’t willing to be late, and didn’t know why they were there.

Kayla acted as if they were harassing her by putting her hands up and becoming distressed in her delivery.

“Get away from me, please,” she stressed. “I want the chief of police here. Whoever the supervisor is, I want here.”

When they assured her he was on the way, Kayla continued to tell them she’d be late for work and said she didn’t know who had called them.

Kayla said she didn’t have time to answer any of their questions and begged them to leave because she had to go to work, and there was “no one inside” before a man ran out of the door with his fists up.

“What the f-ck are you doing,” he said as he swung the door open because he heard the woman yelling and sounding distraught. “Get the f-ck away from her!”

After asking to see the man’s hands and telling him to get on the ground, officers tased him while Kayla barked, “Oh my God!”

As the cops put her hands behind her back, she continued to shout, “My baby’s in there, my baby’s in there!”

Kayla blubbered and remained uncooperative with the arrest as she and the man who was in her apartment were handcuffed.

After this exchange, she was charged with resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.