‘Showing His True Colors!’: Ex-CNN Host Chris Cuomo Draws Heat After Saying Kamala Harris Went from Being Disliked to the ‘Black, Female Jesus’

Cable news host Chris Cuomo was trending on X Wednesday morning after comments he made about Kamala Harris created a stir with online progressives.

“Kamala Harris is not a godsend, alright? You people didn’t even like her six months ago!” said Cuomo, seemingly addressing Harris’ establishment supporters who suggest that criticizing the Democratic ticket is wrong because it emboldens GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Democratic presidential hopeful California Senator Kamala Harris (L) speaks on stage alongside CNN moderator Chris Cuomo during a town hall devoted to LGBTQ issues hosted by CNN and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation at The Novo in Los Angeles on October 10, 2019. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“I don’t buy that,” he said. “That’s not how you get to a better place.”

As many on X noted, Cuomo, who was fired by CNN after he allegedly assisted in his brother’s defense against sexual harassment allegations that led Andrew Cuomo to resign as New York’s governor, seems to be resetting his political point of view.

“Watching Chris Cuomo’s slow slide to the right wing has been hilarious. Reality has a right-wing bias,” said one viewer on X.

Added another, “Chris has looked at the tea leaves and seen there’s more audience and therefore money on the Right so he’s slowly tilting that way. I don’t believe a f–king word he says, and you’re a fool if you do.”

Now hosting a nightly show on NewsNation, Cuomo — whose father, former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, was a Democrat Party icon — insists he’s just trying to be transparent.

“Now, all of the sudden, she’s black female Jesus the way Obama was Black Jesus,” Cuomo continued. “And let me tell you something: he had a lot more going for him than Kamala Harris does. … He was imbued with things that she is not. “

Assessing the current state of the race, Cuomo said there are misgivings about the way Harris ascended to the nomination after President Joe Biden was pushed to bow out of the race.

“There’s an underlying feeling that she didn’t get this the right way,” he said. “She never won a primary.”

He said Democrats are underestimating Harris’ negatives, noting Trump has a “way more intense following.”

“That’s why this race is so tight,” Cuomo said. “Now explain that to me. Unless you want to write off half this country as bigots, how do you explain it being so tight? Maybe you’re not as right about everything as you think you are. Maybe you should be a little bit more open to the people that you disagree with. Maybe they’re not all racists.”

Cuomo’s rightward tilt has won him some fans.

“I like the@ChrisCuomo way better than old one Maybe Covid moved his brain into right spot, one user wrote.

But others find his political metamorphosis difficult to swallow.

“I can’t take him seriously after him being on CNN and then a lot of his interviews, some on PBD where he took zero accountability. He is going where views will take him. Just my opinion.”

Cuomo will be back in the spotlight Thursday night, hosting a town hall with Republican vice-president nominee JD Vance, whom he said was unfairly fact checked during his debate against Democrat Tim Walz.