‘Too Stupid to Breathe’: Pro-Trump Host Roasted Online for Comparing Donald Trump to NBA Legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan for His McDonald’s Fry-Cooking Skills

Host of pro-Trump Right-Side Broadcasting Network, Bobby McNeily, is leading as a contender for sycophant of the week after comparing Trump’s skills as a fry cook to NBA greats Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Known for his fanboy interviews at Trump rallies, McNeily made an analogy for the ages while discussing the GOP nominee’s ability to cook fries at McDonald’s.

President Donald Trump’s never-boring bid to return to the White House took him to suburban McDonald’s near Philadelphia on Sunday, where he pretended to be a fry cook.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after handing out food while standing at a drive-thru window during a campaign stop at a McDonald’s in Feasterville-Trevose, PA on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

“To be an expert in any field, you have to be obsessed with the process,” McNeily said, turning serious. “That’s the touch of this businessman. You think of people like Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, great athletes who obsessed in their craft. Same with President Trump.”

The Feasterville, Pennsylvania, chain where Trump “worked” had actually been closed for the day, per the Republican nominee’s request. The customers weren’t real, either; campaign volunteers were recruited to participate in the charade, which ended with Trump bragging he had worked at McDonald’s “15 more minutes than Kamala.” Trump has repeatedly claimed Vice President Kamala Harris lied about working at McDonald’s in high school.

“We checked it out. Unless somebody comes up with something. We checked it out,” Trump told Fox News, echoing his false claims about former President Barack Obama’s birthplace. “They said she never worked here. She even picked the store. We went to the manager. The manager’s been there forever. ‘You remember her?’ ‘No, she never worked here.’ They know.”

Concerned her McDonald’s gig might play well with working-class voters, the Republican candidate’s acolytes have gone to great lengths to try to prove she never worked there. Why, they’ve asked, didn’t she mention the McDonald’s job on her résumé, as if applicants commonly list their entry-level gigs.

However, McNeily drew criticism of his own after comparing the Republican presidential candidate to two of the greatest professional basketball players in American history.

“These people are insane,” one X user wrote. “They are completely nuts,” another person replied. One user even dubbed McNeily “too stupid to breathe.”

A Harris spokesman says she was employed at an Alameda, California, branch during the summer of 1983 while still a student at Howard University.

Whether she did or didn’t is largely irrelevant to MAGA nation, which responded to the McDonald’s stunt with the reverence and awe usually reserved for royalty.

As for any substance, Trump dodged questions about whether he believed the minimum wage salaries most McDonald’s workers receive should be increased. Pennsylvania’s minimum wage, $7.25 an hour, is one of the lowest in the country and hasn’t changed since 2009, the last time the federal minimum wage was raised.

“Well, I think this,” Trump began in response to a question about raising the minimum wage. “I think these people work hard. They’re great. And I just saw something — a process that’s beautiful.”