‘Sounds About White’: Texas Cops Allows Man to Walk Away Free During Drunken Outburst In Front of Restaurant. He Announces His Disdain for Black People Before He Leaves

A Texas man is going viral after being filmed telling people how he really feels about Black people while he was publicly intoxicated.

Identified by TikTok user @savannah as Peter Lovell, 22, the man is said to have ties to Fort Worth, Texas. Savannah’s video was made in response to a request to the internet to help find out who the man in the video was.

Video shows intoxicated man spewing racist comments in public. (Photo: TikTok screenshot/Savannah)

The video, which is now circulating online, shows the man in a drunken stupor in broad daylight asking patrons, “What did I do wrong?” and saying, “It’s America,” repeatedly as another man tries to escort him off the premises of a restaurant.

Interestingly, instead of arresting the man, a police officer calmly tells him to “get in the car and go home” twice while some of the patrons at the restaurant seem to be more frustrated with his behavior.

As the intoxicated man is rounding the corner, he says, “I hate Black people,” without being provoked. When some of the patrons ask him what he said, the man escorting him says, “Nothing, he didn’t say nothing.” However, the man’s sentiment was clearly heard and repeated by one of the onlookers.

Due to no Black people being present in the video, one X user asked, “Were there any even black people around?” before adding, “The hatred runs that deep? omg.”

“At this point who cares. A lot of people hate us. He just said the quiet part out loud. I’d rather know who to steer clear of and what their mindset is than trying to figure it out later,” another chimed in.

According to Savannah’s original response video, the man she says is Peter Lovell was also arrested for public intoxication last year in Nashville under similar circumstances, but he didn’t face any initial consequences, and the case was eventually dismissed.

“Sounds about white,” says Savannah to this point. Another TikTok user agrees with her writing, “Drunk and disorderly drunk in public and the police just tell him hey white guy you get to go home they don’t jump them. They don’t beat them. They don’t kill him. What’s up with that?”

Since the video began circulating, the profile attributed to Lovell has been scrubbed on Facebook, and Savannah made an update video calling out someone she says is one of his friends for posing as a fan and sending her a DM taking up for him.

On X, another user also posted screenshots of the man’s alleged arrest for public drunkenness in 2021, stating he has a “history with alcohol.”

Not everyone bashed the man, however. One X user was more empathetic, writing, “So he’s a struggling kid with an addiction … before u try to ruin him, did u stop to wonder what made him like this.”

“Nothing wrong with having an addiction, but he f—ed himself with that racist comment,” another user replied.

Atlanta Black Star has not independently verified all of the results of Savannah’s investigation, but her video has been viewed over 1.8 million times.