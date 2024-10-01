‘Cut That Out’: Conservatives Launch Attack Against Michelle Obama for ‘Looking Old’ Following Her Powerful Anti-Trump Speech

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is no longer occupying the White House alongside her husband and former President Barack Obama, but the vitriol some conservatives reserve for her remains.

The former attorney became a public figure by proxy 16 years ago as Barack campaigned to become the country’s 44th president, bearing witness to seemingly never-ending racist attacks online.

Michelle Obama unleashes during rant against Donald Trump at the DNC Tuesday night. (Photos by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Netflix; SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Present day, those online assaults have gone unchanged as Michelle continues to be vocal in politics, lending her support to the Democratic Party in the name of preserving democracy. In August, she spoke at the party’s national convention, rallying voters to cast ballots in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Michelle’s candor in calling out Republican candidate and former President Donald J. Trump for his divisive political ethos renewed misogynoir and people chastising her for her looks. As documented in the media during Barack’s two terms as president, the author of “Becoming” was picked apart for her toned arms, likened to a gorilla, and described as appearing too masculine.

While in New York, I decided to visit @McNallyJackson Books to sign a couple of copies of #TheLightWeCarry. If you find a copy, let me know! 🔎



I’m also always looking for good book recommendations — which book should I get on my next bookstore visit? pic.twitter.com/49yhGk2X9L — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 28, 2024

The latter comments resurfaced on Twitter when she uploaded a video promoting her latest book, “The Light We Carry,” on Sept. 28. The minute-long clip showed the Princeton and Harvard Law school alumna dropping by McNally Jackson bookstore in New York City to sign copies of her work that were on display.

Michelle imparted a simple message at the end, encouraging people to “read, vote, and be kind.” Hordes of users responded to the post. Some offered up their current read, and others suggested books for her to add to her library. Amongst those in the fray were hecklers who converged to criticize her.

Bro i saw one post about Michelle Obama looking hella old & it was filled with conservatives roasting her, not one BW in the comments defending her — MaskoffManny (@MaskoffManny) September 30, 2024

“You washed up old hag,” wrote one user. Someone else spitefully wrote, “You definitely need to stop doing close ups when taking selfie videos..Please.” Multiple others took aim at Michelle’s gender, calling her “Mike” and saying that she has a “receding hairline.”

When another Twitter user highlighted a negative comment that suggested, “Michelle looks very different from her recent DNC appearance,” her supporters showed up ready to defend Barack’s wife.

A response read, “Well she is 60 yrs old and up close she’s gonna look different. Odk if she’s male or female and I don’t really care but it still looked like michelle obama…”

Again hitting back at the perceived ageist hate, another defender said, “Michelle Obama is 60 yrs old cut that’s s—t out!!!!” Another positive response read, “Beautiful love your style as well.”

Since leaving the capital in 2017, Michelle has been praised by fans, especially Black women, for her head-to-toe style, which has since included a bevvy of braided and natural hairstyles.

In a 2022 interview, she admitted to keeping her hair straightened while in the White House because America was still adjusting to having its first Black family in the White House.