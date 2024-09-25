‘Musk Name All Over It’: Shooting at Kamala Harris’ Campaign Office Has Supporters Demanding Elon Musk be Investigated Over His Disturbing Assassination Tweet

Amid escalating tensions in the 2024 political election, police are investigating gunfire damage at Vice President Kamala Harris‘ campaign office in Tempe, Arizona, earlier this week. The incident comes just days before Harris’ planned visit to Arizona as part of her presidential campaign.

Tempe police confirmed the attack, saying it marked the second incident of this kind at the office in recent weeks.

According to authorities, the office, which is shared by Harris’ campaign and other Democratic Party efforts, was empty at the time and no one was hurt. But the damage has sparked concerns over the safety of campaign workers, and some observers say Elon Musk is to blame.

Weeks after Elon Musk’s inflammatory remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris her campaign office in Arizona was shot up. (Photos: Lisa O’ConnorAFP via Getty Images; Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

“We can confirm that on 9/23/24, what appears to be damage from gunfire at a DNC Campaign Office, was discovered,” stated Tempe police in a public report, according to NBC News.

Adding, “No one was inside the office during the overnight hours, but this raises concerns about the safety of those who work in that building, as well as those nearby.”

While local authorities investigate, many online have pointed fingers at the CEO of X after a controversial social media post just a week earlier on Sept. 16.

Referring to President Joe Biden or the vice president, Musk had posted, “No one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala,” leading some to suspect his inflammatory rhetoric may have influenced the attacks.

Though the tech mogul deleted the post on X shortly afterward, The Associated Press reported, with Musk claiming it was meant as a joke, people are still furious about its impact.

The Jasmine Brand posted news about the shooting, and their followers weighed in, blasting the Tesla CEO.

One user posted, “And they should investigate ELON MUSK. Remember those comments he made recently!?”

Another echoed, “Harris NEVER called for violence against Trump. Elon Musk did & know what??????”

Accusations linking Musk to political violence intensified as other users pointed to his influence over his nearly 200 million followers.

“Thanks to Elon. SMH. They use their platform to spread hate,” one comment read, while another said, “I BLAME ELON MUSK!!!”

But Musk was not the only one blamed.

“Trump, Vance, and Musk to blame. Shameful the politics in this country has come to this,” someone else wrote.

One person encapsulated what many believe, writing, “The state of the world, the division, the violence, and the hate is disgusting and it is all driven by Trump and his Maga Cult. Oh and Elon needs to sell Twitter.”

This level of public outrage is rooted in the belief that Musk, through his unchecked social media presence, may have incited radical elements of his base.

The tension surrounding the Harris campaign office incident has escalated fear in the nation, as it follows earlier two assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump.

In July 2024, Trump’s earlobe was grazed as a young disgruntled Republican shot at him in Pennsylvania, and another incident occurred in September while he was playing golf in Florida. After these events, Harris swiftly condemned the violence, a stance she has consistently taken since the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

The former president has been vocal in stoking division, often using language that seems to promote violence at his rallies.

Trump’s incendiary language is often amplified on social media. He regularly calls his opponent, “Comrade Kamala Harris” and accuses her of being the cause of the “incredible invasion” of immigrants in our country.

It is not lost on anyone that Musk and Trump are supporters using their platforms to, what many believe, is encourage violence.

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed they were “aware” of Musk’s deleted tweets but has not commented on whether they are investigating the tech billionaire further, the BBC reports.

Musk, who acquired X for $44 billion in 2022, has faced repeated criticism for allowing dangerous rhetoric to flourish unchecked on the platform. Critics also argue that his dismissive attitude toward political violence exacerbates the division.

As the investigation into the Harris campaign office shooting continues, both sides of the political spectrum are pointing fingers. With millions of Americans increasingly polarized, the rhetoric on social media has become a critical flashpoint.

For now, fans of Harris and concerned citizens alike are calling for greater accountability, both from political figures, social media influencers, and people like Musk, who have the power to influence millions.

Whether Musk will face any legal scrutiny or will sell X, which generated $3.4 billion in revenue in 2023, a 23% decline from 2022, remains to be seen, but the calls for an investigation into his role in encouraging violence continue to grow louder.