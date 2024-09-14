‘Racist MAGA Supporter’: Hulk Hogan Humiliated Yet Again at Beer Event Following Backlash for Threatening to Body Slam Kamala Harris

MAGA maniac Hulk Hogan continues to find himself mired in controversy since threatening to body slam Kamala Harris as he promotes his new venture, Real American Beer, and campaigns for former President Donald J. Trump.

Once a towering figure in the world of professional wrestling, Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, is no stranger to public criticism. But perhaps he was shocked to have someone get up in his face and mock him for his cartoonish behavior and conservative politics for a second time in the past few weeks.

MAGA Maniac Hulk Hogan was bombarded at second beer event in weeks by social media comic. (Photos: AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File; NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

His latest encounter took place in Medford, Massachusetts, where comedian Robby Roadsteamer trolled the former WWE star a second time.

Dressed as a bear, the comic sang a remixed version of Hogan’s song, “Real American,” substituting the lyrics with ones that mocked Trump and his political affiliations.

Roadsteamer posted a video of the encounter on his X profile. He began, “I met Hulk Hogan (Again!). I dressed up as a bear and sang to him his own theme song (again!) with lyrics about MAGA, Trump and immigrants eating cats!! Then cops and his henchmen took me away (again!) Stay creative family… Big Blue Wave Coming #TrumpIsACowardlyWeirdo #MAGAIsWeird #HulkHogan.”

I met Hulk Hogan (Again!). I dressed up as a bear and sang to him his own theme song (again!)🐻 with lyrics about MAGA, Trump and immigrants eating cats!! Then cops and his henchmen took me away (again!) Stay creative family… Big Blue Wave Coming 🌊#TrumpIsACowardlyWeirdo… pic.twitter.com/D0fdvp3mkJ — Robby Roadsteamer (@RobbyRoadsteame) September 13, 2024

While the retired wrestler, who made it big in the ’80s as the WWE top draw, was standing and posing in front of his own AI generated poster of himself with super-imposed muscles and a much younger face, the comic burst out in his own remix.

“Trump is a real Felon,” he sang. “Thinks the immigrants are eating cats. Trump is a real Felon. Fight for alt right. Fight our alt right.”

As he was being escorted out by security, he yelped, “Did you miss me? No political violence. No political violence here. I’m feeling strong about martial law.”

Fans started to chime in and bashed Trump.

“I used to think Hogan was cool until that Trump thing. He needs to go back to selling unlicensed games,” one person tweeted.

“I wonder if he knows or cares how many black fans he had,” another said. “When I was a kid I loved hulk hogan so did all of my peers , he threw away his legacy.

A third person wrote, “Heroes even come in plushy costumes.”

Someone else said, “@RobbyRoadsteame had to courage to diss the racist MAGA supporter in Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea oh…and another thing.”

This is not the first time that the “Rocky III” star has been streamed-rolled by Roadsteamer. Just weeks earlier in August, the social media star popped up on the wrestler at another promotional event.

That time, Roadsteamer wore a “MAGA Powers” shirt and asked “Whatchu gonna do when we drop the big boot on trans and everything. Does that work for you brother?”

Hogan, a loud and proud Trump supporter who even spoke at the Republican National Convention, keeps finding himself in headlines as he promotes his beer and campaigns for the reality star-turned-politician. Comments made by the athlete remind people of his bigoted past and why so many fans have turned in their yellow tanks and red bandanas.

In one particularly egregious incident on Aug. 19, at a bar in Medina, Ohio, Hogan grabbed a mic and went on a rant targeting Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to video captured by witnesses, fueled by alcohol and egged on by a receptive crowd, Hogan made offensive remarks about Harris’ race, asking if she was “Indian” in a mocking tone.

He even threatened to “body slam” her, drawing parallels between his wrestling persona and political violence.

Hulk Hogan just threatened and racially attacked Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/8nimJjmTeO — 𝐑𝐨𝐝 ☝🏽🩸 (@316JABRONIDRIVE) August 20, 2024

The tirade didn’t go unnoticed. When the video it hit the internet, quickly went viral, with TMZ publishing the footage.

The backlash was immediate, with many once again questioning Hogan’s character and his position in the entertainment industry.

Among those who reacted was filmmaker Todd Phillips, who had been working on a biopic about Hogan’s life, starring Chris Hemsworth. The Hollywood executive announced that the project had been shelved because of his actions.

“I love what we were trying to do, but that’s not going to come together for me,” Phillips said to Variety.

Hogan’s history of racist behavior is well-documented. In 2015, WWE severed all ties with the former wrestling icon after a leaked audio recording revealed him using the N-word multiple times when referring to his daughter’s relationships. The brand, despite its long history with the star, removed him from its Hall of Fame and scrubbed his name from its platform.

Although Hogan later apologized and was reinstated by WWE in 2018, his public image took a significant hit, one from which he has never fully recovered.

As Hogan continues his promotional tour and stumps for Trump, these incidents serve as stark reminders of how his beliefs are impacting his legacy.