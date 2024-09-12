Moderator Linsey Davis Leaves Fans Drooling Over Her Debate Look as Trump Supporters Expose Her Connection to Kamala Harris

Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris faced off in Philadelphia for the 2024 presidential debate two months ahead of the presidential election.

Between the expected jabs that were exchanged amongst the candidates and talk of policy plans — or lack thereof — the highly anticipated event definitely kept many viewers engaged and on their toes on the evening of Sept. 10.

But who also seemed to grasp a lot of the attention during the debate was moderator and Emmy award-winning anchor Linsey Davis. She’s been with ABC since 2007 and is currently the host of “ABC News Live Prime” and “World News Tonight.”

Kamala Harris’ connection to debate moderator Linsey Davis gets exposed online. (Photo: @CNN/YouTube Screenshot)

Davis, the woman who so swiftly debunked Trump’s abortion claims, – after he claimed that some states are allowing “abortion in the ninth month” and authorizing execution on babies after they’ve been born – not only stole some spotlight during the debate with her prompt fact-checking but she also turned a few heads with her beauty.

One X user compared her looks to VP Harris saying, “If i get polled on the debate i will say kamala came in a close second to linsey davis bc her face card did not decline and her suit was demure yet powerful.”

Davis co-moderated the debate alongside her fellow ABC News anchor David Muir, looking sharp and astute in a gray pin-striped suit coupled with a lighter gray shirt.

Similar to the Democratic presidential nominee, save the side part, Davis also wore her hair in a slightly curled shoulder length style. The 46-year-old went with her usual natural glam look for makeup, wearing a light nude-pink lipgloss and natural colored eyeshadow.

Another X user commended Davis’ appearance writing, ‘Sidenote…her mug is Everthing The hair was the Olivia Pope Blowout special. Those shoulder pads stronger than all of Trumps arguments. Linsey did NOT come to play. “

Sidenote…her mug is Everthing💄

The hair was the Olivia Pope Blowout special🔥

Those shoulder pads stronger than all of Trumps arguments🙌🏾

Linsey did NOT come to play☝🏾 pic.twitter.com/33HKynOAi9 — Jinx Ogé (@JinxOge) September 11, 2024

And a third person wrote, “Linsey Davis is unbelievably beautiful. Face card doesn’t decline.”

Many also cheered Davis on even after she cleverly challenged how prepared Trump was for the debate by asking about his policy plans.

The former president went on a rant to her initial question about each candidate’s plans for the Affordable Care Act, so she asked, “So just a yes or no, you still do not have a plan?”

The 78-year-old responded in typical Trump fashion, saying, “I have concepts of a plan. I’m not president right now. But if we come up with something I would only change it if we come up with something better and less expensive. And there are concepts and options we have to do that. And you’ll be hearing about it in the not-too-distant future.”

Kudos to Lindsey Davis for this pushback against Trump's lie, "There is no state where it is legal to kill a baby after it's born." #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/rpYVq5pxoI — DrJackBrown 🌊 (@DrGJackBrown) September 11, 2024

Despite getting much praise, not everyone was satisfied with Davis’ performance as a moderator. Among the compliments online, Davis also received some shocking responses, including many alleging bias was at play due to Davis and Harris being members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

One observer stated, “ABC debate “moderator” Linsey Davis just happens to be a sorority sister of Kamala Harris. The entire system is rigged!”

Another said, “David and Linsey put on a disgusting display of bias.”

Davis obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia, where she crossed into the Theta Kappa Chapter of AKA, though it’s unclear what year. She also has a master’s degree from New York University.

Harris became an AKA in 1986 during her senior year at Howard University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree. She later attended and graduated from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco.