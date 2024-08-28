‘You Are Getting SKINNY!!’: Alfonso Ribeiro’s Shocking New Transformation Will Leave Fans Stunned

[Note: There aren’t any pics of Ribeiro showing off the whole 20-pound weight loss, as he tells People this is what fans will see.

Alfonso Ribeiro is preparing for his return to “Dancing with the Stars” as host for the reality competition show’s next season. The Hollywood veteran is ready to hit the small screen again with a noticeable new look.

“I know that it’s going to be a tight season and we are gonna have some fun. It’s gonna be great and the dancing will be better than ever,” Ribeiro told People magazine about the upcoming new “DWTS” episodes.

“AFHV” and “DWTS” host Alfonso Ribeiro is ready for TV viewers to see his 20-pound weight loss. (Photo: @therealalfonsoribeir/Instagram)

The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star also shared that he’s lost 20 pounds, stating, “So now I’m like, ‘Oh, I think I might look a little better when they ask me to do some of the little dances in the opening numbers.’ So you know, I am ready to rock.”

Many of Ribeiro’s followers noticed the actor’s weight loss transformation throughout 2024. In May, Ribeiro uploaded images of himself to his Instagram page while offering “kitchen tips and tricks” as a paid partnership with Bob Evans Farms.

“You look very healthy. Very slim and trim,” someone wrote under Ribeiro’s photo Instagram carousel. Another supporter of the 52-year-old entertainer exclaimed, “You are getting SKINNY my friend!!”

The host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was seen poolside, with a similar face in a chest-baring picture he posted in June. The caption read, “This is where you go after rehearsal for a @dancingwiththestars promo shoot where you have to learn an entire dance. Wish me luck.”

Multiple people described Ribeiro as a “handsome” man in the comment section. One person wrote, “U look so good” while someone else added, “How have you not aged?! Like, at all?! Damn.”

Fans also got excited watching Ribeiro strut his best dance moves alongside his “DWTS” co-host Julianne Hough in early August. But his journey to a healthy lifestyle began months earlier.

In an October 2023 edition of the “Tamron Hall” talk show, Ribeiro spoke about his family making lifestyle changes and revealed that his decision came from a “health situation” with one of his children.

“We live a completely non-toxic life where we don’t eat any sugar, gluten-free, corn-free, dairy-free, oats-free, anything that makes you swollen, we typically stay away from,” he told host Tamron Hall.

He continued, “It is so crazy, like, we will all put ‘super unleaded’ in our cars but we’ll put below ‘regular’ in our bodies, right? And you wonder why we have so much cancer and just health issues.”

Alfonso’s wife, Angela Ribeiro, regularly writes about clean living on social media. For instance, on Aug. 5, the mother of three explained why she relaxes her regular diet while in European nations.

“Many of you have asked if I relax my diet when in Europe, especially in Italy. The answer is yes, I do eat more freely there. Italy has banned GMOs and fake meat (standing ovation!), but glyphosate is still used in Europe,” Angela stated in an Instagram caption.

She added, “Additionally, Europe has stricter regulations on dyes and toxic chemicals, which makes it easier to indulge a bit more. For example, Heinz ketchup in Europe uses cleaner ingredients than what they make for the U.S.”

The Ribeiros documented their trip to Europe on Instagram. An Adventures by Disney cruise took the extended family to Germany, France, and the Netherlands. They also explored the Swiss Alps.

The patriarch of the family will return to America soon for the 33rd season of “Dancing with the Stars.” The series airs on ABC and streams on Disney+ starting Sept. 17.

In addition, Ribeiro will lead ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” once again for his 10th as host on the long-running video clip show that comes back for its 35th season on Sept. 29.

“It is a lot of work to do two shows at once. But you know, they are two shows that I absolutely adore and love, and couldn’t be more proud to be a part of,” the New York City-born dancer explained to People.

Ribeiro added, “This is going to be special and I am excited to get back to the laughter and the fun.”