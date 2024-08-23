‘Win Your Wife’s Heart Back’: Judge Greg Mathis’ Wife of 39 Years Shocks Fans By Filing for Divorce Weeks After Appearing Joyful at Family Outing

After nearly 40 years of marriage, Judge Greg Mathis and his wife, Linda Reese Mathis, are calling it quits.

Linda decided to end her marriage with the famous TV court judge after filing for divorce on Aug. 22 at the Los Angeles Superior Court. The documents cite “irreconcilable differences” and state that the two have been separated since July 17, 2024.

This comes as a surprise to fans, as just days after their date of separation, the two were photographed all smiles in celebration of their granddaughter’s third birthday. Before that, Judge Mathis shared a photo on June 10 of Linda smiling and posing comfortably in his arms as they attended the “Live From Detroit” concert together.

Fans plead with Judge Greg Mathis to make amends with his wife of 39 years after she files for divorce. (Photo: @judgegregmathis/Instagram)

In addition to the separation, Linda is seeking spousal support, but she’s requesting that her estranged husband be prohibited from receiving it. The couple has four children: Jade, Camara, Greg Jr., and Amir, all of whom are currently in their 30s.

Fans of the couple were devastated about the news of their split and some have even demanded that they find a way to reconcile.

“Please stay together,” begged a fan on Instagram.

Another follower pleaded, “We are about to be all in these comments about you and Linda. We don’t play about yall. Whatever it is, work it out. Go apologize. Win your wife’s heart back, please. Your extended family loves yall. I feel like my uncle and aunt are splitting up. I hope both of you read the comments together. Don’t let the world rob you of your marriage, please.”

Another fan disappointed by the news wrote, “I know we’re being punked about this divorce.”

A third person jokingly said, “She ain’t divorcing you after 39 years, she better go calm down in the other room.”

Since the listed date of separation, there haven’t been any major signs that Greg and Linda’s marriage was on the rocks. Both still have photos of each other on their respective social media pages and Linda still holds onto the Mathis name online.

However, what is obvious, is that the two were not together last week. In fact, they weren’t even in the same state.

Judge Mathis posted photos of him attending the Herman Gardens reunion in Detroit. Herman Gardens is a public housing project where the 64-year-old grew up, and where he was honored with a street called Mathis Avenue.

While Judge Mathis was meeting up with old friends and kicking it in his childhood community, Linda was having her own fun in California, which is where she and her soon-to-be ex-husband have been living for years.

On Aug. 10, Linda shared photos of her visiting Mammoth Mountain in California with her daughter Camara and two granddaughters.

Two days later, on the same day as the Hermans Gardens reunion, Linda shared that she was hosting a gathering with her sister, nephew, and nephew’s family in Malibu to watch the Perseid meteor shower.

The details of how the couple plans to work out their residential arrangements remain unclear. However, it appears they’re making the best of their separation states away.