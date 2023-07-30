‘Next Episode He’s the Judge and Defendant!’: Judge Greg Mathis Hits Back at Accusation That He Pulled a Gun on Los Angeles City Employees

Judge Greg Mathis is denying pulling a gun on employees of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power following an altercation outside his home. The incident allegedly happened on July 25.

According to TMZ, the judge threatened the employees with a gun during an altercation outside his home in Los Angeles. The outlet claims that Mathis was upset after the workers asked him to move his vehicle.

Judge Greg Mathis. (Photo: @judgegregmathis/Instagram

Mathis reportedly became upset and after an argument, things escalated and the 63-year-old allegedly flashed his gun at the L.A. Dept. of Water and Power employees.

The “Judge Mathis” star disputes that version of events and instead said that one of the employees “got smart” with him and threatened to run him over with their work truck if he didn’t move. He said the workers were blocking his driveway and he could not pull his vehicle out.

Mathis told TMZ that he took the LADWP worker’s comment as a threat and informed the workers that he had a firearm. However, Mathis claimed that he never showed the workers his gun or pointed it at anyone. After things calmed down, the workers finished their work down the street but later went to the police.

The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly took a brandishing report on the judge and is investigating the alleged incident.

The Jasmine Brand shared the story on Instagram, and fans quickly responded in the comment section.

“Wth they did to judge,” asked one.

“I believe the judge. Them city workers be actin up,” added another.

“Y’all tried to threaten and scare OG and he said I’ll shoot all y’all n**** and now y’all scared lmao that’s how I heard it,” replied one.

Two Twitter users said, “Next episode he’s the judge and defendant!” and “Lol my boy Mathis ?? Keep the Blicky.”

Judge Mathis Accused Of Upping Blicky On City Workers In LA pic.twitter.com/gw5VFpJUAl — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) July 26, 2023

“Whatever they say he did, he did that,” replied another. “He lives near me in the valley, Encino Ca. I saw him flip out on a CVS employee. And this man is big tall voice went all over the store. We both went to our cars at the same time, he paused for me and my daughter to walk to our car. He’s still good in my book.”

Mathis is returning to television following the cancellation of “Judge Greg Mathis” after 24 seasons. His family reality show, “Mathis Family Matters” has yet to be renewed for season 2.

His other show, “Mathis Court,” will premiere this fall.