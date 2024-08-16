‘Not Cool to Blast Music’: Video of Woman Throwing Couple’s Portable Speaker Off Cruise Ship Into Water Draws Debate About Public Courtesy

A video that has drawn millions of views on social media shows a woman taking someone else’s portable speaker playing loud music and chucking it off a cruiseliner into the ocean.

The brief 30-second clip shows a woman on a cruise ship with a Greek flag approaching a couple seated at a table on the ship’s deck, snatching their music speaker off their table, and hurling it overboard and into the ocean.

It’s unclear what escalated the situation to that point, but the woman appeared to be frustrated by the speaker’s loud music.

A video screenshot shows a woman throwing a portable speaker off a cruise ship. (Photo: Reddit/Public Freakout)

The woman is seen walking away after sending the speaker flying, while another woman who appears to be the speaker’s owner looks completely dumbfounded by what happened.

She stands and starts yelling at the woman who walked off while her male companion is still calmly seated.

The video ends after the woman at the table is seen gathering her belongings.

The clip drew mixed reactions from numerous viewers on Reddit. Most people sided with the woman who launched the speaker off the ship, noting that public spaces aren’t the places to play personal music.

“Inconsiderate people playing music on speakers in shared, or public spaces deserve to meet people who like throwing speakers,” one Reddit user commented.

“This ain’t a concert. Some of us don’t want to listen to your favorite music. The sound of perpetual rolling waves is the most tranquil noise there is. Anything else is noise pollution,” another person said.

Others thought the woman’s actions went overboard and were a tad excessive.

“Not cool to blast music in a shared environment,” someone commented. “Not cool to chuck it in the ocean either the fishies shouldn’t be subjected to her awful music either.”

“I think it’s obnoxious when people blast their music in public too, but I’m also not gonna yeet their speaker,” another comment said.