‘Get a Job N—er!’: Jordan Chiles Bombarded With Racist Hate Messages from Romanian Fans After Being Forced to Return Her Bronze Medal

Jazmin Chiles, older sister of American gymnast Jordan Chiles, has publicly defended her sibling in the wake of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) controversial decision to strip the gymnast of the women’s individual floor exercise bronze medal she received on Aug. 5 at the Paris Olympics. Since the CAS handed down the devastating decision, Chiles has been adamant about the racism that has been rearing its ugly head.

On Aug. 9, ahead of the CAS’ decision being made public, Jordan Chiles’ mother, Gina Chiles, revealed that her daughter had been harassed online.

“The racist disgusting comments are still happening in 2024,” she wrote on X. “I’m tired of people who say it no longer exists. My daughter is a highly decorated Olympian with the biggest heart and a level of sportsmanship that is unmatched…and she’s being called disgusting things.”

Jordan Chiles receives influx of racist messages amid bronze medal controversy (Photo: @jordanchiles/Instagram)

On Aug. 10, Jazmin shared her thoughts in her Instagram story, writing, “Racism is real, it exists, it is alive and well. They have officially, 5 days later, stripped her of one of her medals.”

Ultimately, her Jordan chose to remove herself from social media for her mental health, after USA Gymnastics revealed that she had been hit with an influx of racist hate messages ever since she received the medal. In the wake of CAS’ decision, Jazmin has begun sharing the racially fueled she has been receiving in response to her standing up for her sister.

A now-closed Instagram account, @Esuntalyy, replied to Jazmin’s claims of racism by DM’ing her, “Racism? Delusional bbygirl!” Another troll account, @donadriano88, replied to Chiles, “Cry me a river,” followed by a series of monkey emojis. The most blatantly racist reply was sent from an account belonging to @Ascor.Craiova, an association of Orthodox Christian Students from Romania. The message read: “GET A JOB N—ER!”

Jazmin Chiles shares racism messages she’s received regarding her sister Jordan Chiles (Screenshot: : @jsolovely_ / Instagram)

Chiles responded to the troll accounts via a follow-up post in her Instagram Story.

“And just to make sumn clear-,” wrote Chiles. “The racism that’s BEHIND the comments and vulgar and vile comments that being made toward my sister is what I’m speaking on.” She clarified that she was not calling the other gymnasts racists or stating that the decision was rooted in racism but that racism was “alive and well.” She added that within the “last 5 days,” she had been called “Blacky, a monkey, and ni—r. And much more!!!”

She ended her post with a message to the haters, “So keep yall little raggedy comments to yall self.”

Jazmin Chiles, sister of Jordan Chiles, speaks on racism targeting her sister (Screenshot: : @jsolovely_ / Instagram)

On Sunday, Aug. 11, she shared more images of Instagram messages from some people she referred to as “clowns” on her X account.

One user replied to her story with, “stfu n—r,” and another stated, “suck my d—k monkey.” The final image came from another now-defunct account saying, “Poor you, a privileged american girl cry a river!! And f—k you and your racism up your a—!!”

Just some more clowns 🤡 .

I’m going to continue to post this so yall can see it with your EYES. 👀

Like👏🏽 I 👏🏽 said 👏🏽 Racism is alive and well. pic.twitter.com/y7UvFcmwdV — Jazmin Chiles (@ChilesJazmin) August 11, 2024

Jazmin continues to claim that she is in no way “confused” about the rules and is not dismissing the turmoil this may caused Romania’s Ana Bǎrbosu, who was awarded the bronze after the CAS ruled that the Jordan Chiles’ coach improperly appealed the scoring for the individual floor exercise event.

However, Jazmin has made it clear that she will continue to advocate for her younger sister.

Special Shoutout to everyone standing for my sister through this time . 💐💐💐 — Jazmin Chiles (@ChilesJazmin) August 11, 2024

“My beef is with whoever is responsible for how this ENTIRE situation has been handled as well as the RACIST individuals that are using this as a way to show true colors,” she posted on her X before ultimately sending a “special shout out” to everyone standing with her sister as well.