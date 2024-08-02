‘That’s Not Ice Cube…That’s Ice Block!’: Ice Cube’s Son Oshea Jackson Jr. Looks Unrecognizable In Recent Appearance, Sparks Storm of Reactions

O’Shea Jackson Jr.‘s striking resemblance to his dad, O’Shea Jackson Sr., known to the world as rapper Ice Cube, has been a topic of discussion for years.

This similarity even landed Jackson Jr. the role of his father in the 2015 film “Straight Outta Compton,” which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Screenplay.

Nearly a decade after his breakout role, Jackson Jr. appears to have put on weight, prompting fans to do a double-take at his appearance.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. (left) has changed in appearance since protraying his father, Ice Cube, (right) in the 2015 film “Straight Outta Compton.” (Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images Entertainment)

The comments started in May 2023, when he was featured in the Los Angeles Rams’ “Are You Gonna Be Here For It?” campaign. Fans weighed in on the NFL promotion he posted online, with one noting, “Dawg how and when did u gain the weight like that . Get back to it champ .!”

Now in 2024, more fans are noticing the “Den of Thieves” actor’s fuller face and robust physique, though some don’t seem to mind. In April, at a wrestling event, a fan in the comments of a livestream bluntly stated on X, “You’re so cool fat bro.”

In July, Oshea Jr. was stopped at one of his dad’s Big3 events by a reporter who asked about his support for LeBron James’ son Bronny, who was recently drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers.

He proudly responded, “I’m never gonna hate on a junior.”

Videographer Jessie Lunchbox posted the clip of their interaction on Instagram, and fans were not kind with their comments on his size.

“Bro been eating good since Straight Outta Compton,” one person wrote of the film that grossed over $201 million. Another, playing off his dad’s rap name, said, “My man turning into iceberg.”

“That’s not ice cube….thats ICE BLOOCK,” said another.

More jokes followed, such as “Ice Cube’s son, Snow Cone,” and saying he ran “Straight outta condiments.”

“Bro look like a teddy graham,” one of the page’s followers commented.

Someone revisited the question about him hating on a junior with, “Never hated on a Jr bacon cheeseburger either.”

While some may think they are dragging the nepo kid, Jackson Jr. has been busy with roles in TV and film, including the mini-series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and movies like “Cocaine Bear,” “Just Mercy,” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

Still standing on business. A year later pic.twitter.com/8U3MxDa6c9 — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) April 7, 2024

The weight doesn’t seem to stop Hollywood from knocking at his door — or his father’s. Despite the harsh comments about his appearance, Jackson Jr. remains a sought-after actor in the industry.

His ongoing success in the entertainment field highlights his ability to rise above criticism and hate that people on social media might toss his way.

One fan agreed, saying, “They tell him he gainin[g] weight I tellem he gettin paid.”

Oshea Jr. is also starring in the upcoming film “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera,” reprising his role as Donnie Wilson alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.