‘He Looks Beyond Sick’: Randy Jackson’s Drastic Transformation Sparks Health Concerns After Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Was Spotted Looking More Frail Than Ever

Randy Jackson’s drastic weight loss has some fans worried as many take notice of the former “American Idol” judge’s new look.

In addition to starring on “American Idol” for multiple seasons between 2002 and 2014, he took on the bandleader role on the revival of the “Name That Tune” game show in January 2021.

Images from the latest “Name That Tune” episode hit social media on July 22. X users began commenting on a much slimmer Randy Jackson from his “American Idol” days.

“This Randy Jackson???” one person posted on X in disbelief, in response to a gif of Jackson shared on the Reality Club Fox account.

“Name That Tune” star Randy Jackson’s weight loss transformation shocks fans. (Photo: Randy Jackson/Instagram)

Someone else on the platform asked, “What happened to Randy Jackson?” Another concerned commenter posted, “He looks beyond SICK! This ain’t cool.”

A third added, “Randy Jackson looks fuckin terrifying.”

Other people offered explanations for Jackson’s appearance. For example, an X user wrote, “He got sick real bad and some more stuff it’s an interview or an article he did talking about what happened to him I gotta find it.”

Previously, Randy Jackson revealed he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2001. He spoke about the illness in his 2008 book, “Body With Soul,” according to “Us Weekly.”

“It’s a curse to be saddled with a disease that’s life-threatening and that you can’t completely get rid of, though you can certainly manage it,” Jackson wrote in his health and fitness book.

He continued, “But it’s a blessing to get that huge wake-up call. After that day in the ER, when my doctor burst the bubble I’d been living in, I couldn’t lie to myself anymore. Right then and there, I began my journey toward better health.”

Randy Jackson reportedly weighed 350 pounds at the time of his diabetes diagnosis. In 2003, the longtime music industry insider underwent gastric bypass surgery to help him lose 100 pounds.

However, Jackson eventually began to gain some of the weight back after the procedure. The now-68-year-old television legend also had to change his lifestyle choices to maintain his ideal size.

A 2008 interview with WebMD included Jackson laying out his keys to keeping fit. His nine “top secrets” to weight loss success included learning to recognize when to put the knife and fork down.

“I am very attuned to knowing when I have had enough,” Randy Jackson said. “The signal to stop eating is going to come from your body, not an empty plate.”